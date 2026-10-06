Adani Sportsline Tennis Academy’s Khush, Raghavi finish runners-up at All India Ranking Championship Series

Ahmedabad, Oct 6 (IANS) Young tennis players Khush Parikh and Raghavi Jajoo of Adani Sportsline Academy finished runners-up in their respective doubles categories at the All India Ranking Championship Series Tennis Tournament 2026, held at Mamta Tennis Academy in Bhavnagar, Gujarat.

Khush finished runner-up in the Under 14 Boys Doubles, while Raghavi secured the runner-up spot in the Under 14 Girls Doubles. Both also reached the semifinals of the Under 14 Singles event.

Raghavi joined Adani Sportsline Academy in April 2024 and has stood out for her resilience and determination on court, often fighting for every point. Khush, who joined in August 2025, has worked on his ball placement, angled shots and consistency, while developing greater composure in tight matches.

Their progress has been supported by regular work with the academy’s coaching team on stroke technique, footwork, match play and decision-making. The focus has been on strengthening their fundamentals and helping them handle the demands of competitive tennis.

Both players qualified for the School Games Nationals in 2025. Khush was runner-up in Under 14 Doubles at an All-India Tennis Association Championship Series tournament in Vadodara, while Raghavi finished runner-up in Under 12 Doubles at an All-India Tennis Association Championship Series tournament in Ahmedabad. Both have also won Gujarat State Tennis Association ranking tournaments.

At Adani Sportsline Academy, the players have access to dedicated coaching, training facilities and regular competitive opportunities as they continue to develop their game.

Khush and Raghavi will now return to training as they prepare for their upcoming competitions.

--IANS

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