August 31, 2026 6:36 PM हिंदी

Adani Sportsline Academy Speedskaters shine at SGFI District Roller Skating Tournament with 43 medals

Adani Sportsline Academy Speedskaters shine at SGFI District Roller Skating Tournament with 43 medals

Ahmedabad, Aug 31 (IANS) The speed skaters from the Adani Sportsline Academy produced a stellar outing at the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) District Roller Skating Tournament 2026, winning 43 medals.

This took the Adani Sportsline Academy medal tally up significantly, from 28 medals last year to 43 this year, a 56 per cent rise. The tally witnessed 15 Gold, 18 Silver and 10 Bronze, a reasonably improved performance from last year when the Adani Sportsline Academy Speedskaters bagged 10 Gold, nine Silver and nine Bronze.

Kashvi Panchal (Under 17 Girls – Quad), Parth Shah (Under 17 Boys – Quad) and Rahi Joshi (Under 17 Girls – Quad) turned heads in the competition with each clinching Gold in the 500 metres (m), 1000m and 3000m road events to complete a three-event sweep in their respective categories.

There was joy for the likes of Pahal Salunke, Nivan Khalas, and Rehanshi Shah too, as each won four Silver medals in their respective categories. Another speedskater, Naksh Prajapati, also secured medals across different events, with finishes comprising Gold, Silver and Bronze.

The event drew participants from various spheres in Gujarat. The speedskaters represented Ahmedabad, Himmatnagar, and Gandhinagar districts, highlighting the reach of Adani Sportsline’s speedskating programme in the state.

Chief Business Officer of Adani Sportsline, Sanjay Adesara, spoke at the event, calling the athletes' medals a reflection of the talent and discipline the speedskating academy is building. "This performance at the SGFI District Tournament is a strong reflection of the talent and discipline our speedskating academy continues to build. Every medal here represents months of training and commitment from our young athletes, and we are proud of what they have achieved. We remain committed to giving them the platform to grow further in the sport," Adesara said.

Notably, the Adani Sportsline Speedskating Academy continues to identify and groom young talent across Gujarat. It also provides young athletes with structured coaching, access to dedicated coaching and world-class facilities, and competitive exposure, as part of its wider effort to build pathways for athletes at the grassroots level.

--IANS

vm/vi

LATEST NEWS

Sher-E-Punjab T20: Abhishek promises more fireworks will come from Amritsar Soormas

Sher-E-Punjab T20: Abhishek promises more fireworks will come from Amritsar Soormas

PM Modi and Kyrgyz President discuss ways to add momentum to Strategic Partnership (Ld)

PM Modi and Kyrgyz President discuss ways to add momentum to Strategic Partnership (Ld)

DPL: Thrilled with how our youngsters stepped up; Tejasvi led the side exceptionally well, says Dabas

DPL: Thrilled with how our youngsters stepped up; Tejasvi led the side exceptionally well, says Dabas

In meeting with PM Modi, Pezeshkian calls for intensifying efforts to establish peace in region

In meeting with PM Modi, Pezeshkian calls for intensifying efforts to establish peace in region

Duleep Trophy: Sooryavanshi dazzles, Mukesh strikes twice as East Zone keep Central to 45/3

Duleep Trophy: Sooryavanshi dazzles, Mukesh strikes twice as East Zone keep Central to 45/3

Shooter Kedarling sets sights on Olympic medal after accidental journey to Asian Games

Shooter Kedarling sets sights on Olympic medal after accidental journey to Asian Games

India and Israel should build cognitive warfare ecosystem

India and Israel should build cognitive warfare ecosystem

Q1 GDP booster: India stays on track as world’s fastest growing major economy

Q1 GDP booster: India stays on track as world’s fastest growing major economy

Indians can now make UPI payments in Uzbekistan

Indians can now make UPI payments in Uzbekistan

India opener Mayank Agarwal signs four-game County Championship deal with Durham

India opener Mayank Agarwal signs four-game County Championship deal with Durham