Adani Sportsline Academy skaters clinch 15 medals at GSRSA Roller Skating Competition

Ahmedabad, Oct 30 (IANS) Skaters from the Adani Sportsline Academy delivered an impressive performance at the 46th GSRSA Roller Skating Competition 2026, winning 15 medals, including two gold, 10 silver and three bronze, across various age groups and disciplines in Ahmedabad.

The competition, held at DPS School from October 9 to 15, featured events across inline and quad categories, with contests conducted in both rink and road formats. Seven academy athletes made their mark at the meet, with Parth Shah and Pransh Shah claiming gold medals.

Competing in the Under-15 to 18 Boys Quad category, Parth Shah topped the podium in the Rink 1000m event. He also secured two bronze medals in the Road 1 Lap and Rink 500m + Distance events.

Pransh Shah emerged victorious in the Under-6 Boys Inline category, winning gold in the Rink 2 Laps + Distance event. He added a silver medal in the Rink 1 Lap + Distance competition.

Kaashvi Panchal was among the academy’s leading performers, collecting three silver medals in the Under-15 to 18 Girls Quad category. She finished second in the Rink 500m + Distance, Rink 1000m and Road 3000m events.

Bhakti Kandhar also secured a hat-trick of silver medals in the Above-18 Girls Inline category, finishing on the podium in the Rink Point to Point (5km), Road Point to Point (10km) and Mixed Relay events.

Shlok Shah contributed two more silver medals in the Under-15 to 18 Boys Quad category, finishing second in the Rink 1000m and Road 3000m events. Naksh Prajapati added to the tally with a silver medal in the Under-8 to 10 Boys Inline category in the Rink 1000m event, while Arya Tibrewala claimed bronze in the Rink 1 Lap + Distance event in the Under-8 to 10 Girls Inline category.

Commenting on the academy’s performance, Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, said the medal haul reflected the commitment and preparation of athletes across different age groups.

“These medals reflect the discipline and consistency our young skaters bring to every session, from the youngest in the Under 6 category to the senior skaters competing over longer distances. A podium finish at a competition of this scale takes months of preparation, and we are proud of every athlete who represented the academy. We will keep building the training environment and competitive exposure they need to go further,” Adesara said.

The Adani Sportsline Speedskating Academy continues to focus on identifying and developing emerging skating talent across Gujarat. Through structured coaching, access to dedicated training facilities and regular participation in competitive events, the academy aims to strengthen grassroots sporting pathways and provide young athletes with opportunities to progress to higher levels of competition.

--IANS

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