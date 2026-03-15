March 15, 2026 7:47 PM हिंदी

Adani Power wins deal for 1,600 MW power supply to MSEDCL

Adani Power wins deal for 1,600 MW power supply to MSEDCL

Ahmedabad, March 15 (IANS) Adani Power Ltd (APL), India’s largest private sector power generator, announced on Sunday that it has received a Letter of Award from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) for the supply of 1,600 MW of power from one of its upcoming ultra-supercritical thermal power projects.

Adani Power emerged as the lowest-tariff bidder in the competitive bidding process, offering power at a combined tariff of Rs 5.30/kWh. The supply of power under the proposed 25-year power supply agreement (PSA) is scheduled to commence from the financial year 2030-31.

This achievement marks yet another PSA win for APL during a period of renewed surge of investments in the thermal power sector. Adani Power has established itself as a leading provider of new generation capacity, supporting the nation’s goal of adding 100 GW of thermal power capacity by the year 2032. During FY25-26, APL has won five long-term PSA bids with a combined capacity of 10,400 MW, according to a company statement.

"With India’s power demand continuing to rise steadily, long-term and reliable capacity addition is critical to ensure energy security," Adani Power Ltd CEO S.B. Khyalia said. "This letter of award from MSEDCL reflects the competitiveness of Adani Power’s cost structure, our ability to deliver dependable baseload power, and our commitment to supporting India’s growing electricity needs through long-term partnerships. As India's leading private power producer, we are keen to support Maharashtra's and the nation's ambitious development goals with a reliable and affordable electricity supply.”

With this development, Adani Power has now tied up long-term PSAs of 13.3 GW out of its 23.8 GW under-implementation pipeline, marking a significant step towards its stated objective of securing almost its entire capacity under such contracts. More than 95 per cent of Adani Power’s current operating capacity of 18.15 GW is now tied up under medium-to-long-term PSAs, while over 55 per cent of its upcoming capacity of 23.8 GW is secured under 25-year PSAs, providing strong visibility and stability of volumes and revenue.

The MSEDCL bid incorporates a pre-determined coal linkage, ensuring long-term fuel security and supporting a reliable and cost-effective power supply.

Adani Power is undertaking India’s largest private sector thermal power capex program, expanding its capacity from the current 18.15 GW to 41.87 GW by FY31-32, with investments of approximately Rs 2 lakh crore. These projects are aligned with India’s rapidly growing electricity demand, driven by economic expansion, urbanisation, industrial growth and increasing household electrification. During the project phase, they are expected to generate employment for tens of thousands of people and stimulate industrial demand across multiple sectors, the company statement added.

--IANS

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