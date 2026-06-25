June 25, 2026 11:11 PM हिंदी

Adani Ports secures ‘BBB’ upgrade from S&P, matches India’s sovereign rating

Adani Ports secures ‘BBB’ upgrade from S&P, matches India’s sovereign rating

Ahmedabad, June 25 (IANS) Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Thursday said that S&P Global Ratings has upgraded its long-term issuer credit rating and the issue rating on its senior unsecured notes to “BBB” from “BBB-“ with a “Stable” outlook, citing its robust cash generation and ability to fund an ambitious expansion plan while maintaining healthy leverage.

The S&P upgrade elevates Adani Ports to a rating level at par with India's sovereign rating assigned by S&P.

"This S&P upgrade is a landmark achievement for the company. Attaining a rating at par with India's sovereign rating reflects the strength of our business model, the resilience of our cash flows, the quality of our infrastructure assets, and our unwavering commitment to financial discipline”, said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO, APSEZ.

“This upgrade comes at a time when APSEZ is executing one of the most ambitious growth programmes in the global ports and logistics sector and is testament to APSEZ’s disciplined approach to capital allocation,” he mentioned.

Key rating action rationale includes Adani Ports’ robust financials can accommodate high growth spending; tightened leverage policy to support healthy financials and growing and diversified portfolio of assets to underpin strong cash flows.

The company's strong financial position provides significant headroom to support its growth strategy, which includes increasing domestic port capacity to 1 billion tonne by 2030 from 653 million tonne currently, said S&P.

The rating agency expects annual capital expenditure to rise to about Rs 18,000 crore in fiscals 2027 and 2028 and Rs 20,000 crore in fiscal 2029, from historical levels of around Rs 13,000 crore.

The company said the upgrade recognises Adani Ports’ robust operating cash flow and financials, underpinned by APSEZ’s resilient business model that has withstood trade tensions across business cycles and competitive pressures within the transportation sector.

In January 2026, Japanese Credit Rating Agency (JCR) assigned APSEZ a “A-/Stable” rating, representing a rare breach of the sovereign threshold by an Indian corporate by an international rating agency.

—IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

India's steel sector records steady growth in May

India's steel sector records steady growth in May

'Very happy the way I batted,' says Shafali after match-winning knock against Bangladesh in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Manchester on Thursday. Photo credit: BCCI Women

Women's T20 WC: 'Very happy the way I batted,' says Shafali after match-winning knock against Bangladesh

Adani Ports secures ‘BBB’ upgrade from S&P, matches India’s sovereign rating

Adani Ports secures ‘BBB’ upgrade from S&P, matches India’s sovereign rating

Indian youth team shows promise and vision at NBA Rising Stars Invitational at the OCBC Arena, Singapore. Photo credit: NBA Rising Stars

Indian youth team shows promise and vision at NBA Rising Stars Invitational

India's Ayushman Bharat model emerges as blueprint for nations seeking to build equitable health systems: Report

Ayushman Bharat emerges as blueprint for nations seeking to build equitable health systems: Report

From classrooms to digital space: China’s assimilation drive erases Mongolian culture (File Image)

From classrooms to digital space: China’s assimilation drive erases Mongolian culture

India emerges as ‘preferred partner’ for Seychelles in maritime security and climate resilience: Report (File Image)

India emerges as ‘preferred partner’ for Seychelles in maritime security and climate resilience: Report

Nepal mulls home detention with electronic monitoring for selected offenders (File Image)

Nepal mulls home detention with electronic monitoring for selected offenders

Shafali Verma's blazing fifty powers India to five-wicket win over Bangladesh in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Photo credit: BCCI Women/X

Women's T20 WC: Shafali's blazing fifty powers India to five-wicket win over Bangladesh

Gujarat expands statewide nursery network to drive large-scale afforestation push

Gujarat expands statewide nursery network to drive large-scale afforestation push