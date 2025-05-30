May 30, 2025 6:07 PM हिंदी

Adani Ports secures Rs 5,000 crore via 15-year non convertible debenture

Ahmedabad, May 30 (IANS) Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Friday said it has successfully raised Rs 5,000 crore through a 15-year Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD).

Backed by APSEZ's strong financials and a ‘AAA/Stable' domestic credit rating, the issue locked in a competitive coupon rate of 7.75 per cent per annum and was fully subscribed by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). The debentures will be listed on the BSE.

“This isn't merely a financing exercise; it's a proactive execution of a meticulously developed Capital Management Plan for APSEZ, focused on maintaining conservative leverage, extending the debt maturity profile, lowering cost, and diversifying funding sources. This plan is designed to support APSEZ with its long-term vision to become the world’s largest integrated transport utility,” said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO, APSEZ.

Adani Ports has set a target of handling 1 billion tonnes of cargo by FY30, more than 2x the FY25 number. Beyond its port operations, the company has also laid out ambitious plans to expand its logistics and marine businesses.

The transaction highlights APSEZ access to domestic markets for its longest tenure issuance till date, and one of the longest in Indian capital markets history.

The proceeds will fund a proposed buyback of APSEZ’s US Dollar bonds, pending board approval on May 31 2025. A full subscription would extend the average debt maturity significantly longer — from 4.8 years to 6.2 years.

With consistently improving debt repayment timelines and the cost of capital, APSEZ gains greater access to patient capital and higher liquidity, crucial for long-term planning and large-scale projects.

Moreover, it also offers financial flexibility for inorganic opportunities and enables reallocation of resources towards innovation, technology upgrades, and enhancing operational efficiencies.

Adani Ports is the largest port developer and operator in India with seven strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast and eight on the East coast, representing 27 per cent of the country's total port volumes.

