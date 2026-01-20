January 20, 2026 3:16 PM हिंदी

Aus Open: Venus Williams, Ekaterina Alexandrova crash out in women’s doubles opener

Melbourne, Jan 20 (IANS) American legend Venus Williams and Ekaterina Alexandrova bowed out of the women’s doubles in the first round at the 2026 Australian Open after the American-Russian duo lost 6-3 (3), 6-4 to France’s Elsa Jacquemot and Colombia’s Emiliana Arango on Tuesday.

The loss ended Venus' campaign at Melbourne Park after the two-time Australian Open finalist succumbed to a heartbreaking first-round defeat to Olga Danilovic in the women's singles. This was her first appearance at Melbourne Park since 2021 and the first time she had competed outside the United States since 2023.

Seven-time Grand Slam winner Williams, who was awarded a wildcard entry to the tournament, became the oldest woman to compete in an Australian Open main draw, surpassing the record previously held by Japan’s Kimiko Date, who was 44 when she lost in the first round of the 2015 Australian Open.

In addition to her two Australian Open finals, Williams reached the semifinals in 2001 and six further quarterfinals, contributing to her tournament win-loss record of 54-21. She is also a four-time women’s doubles champion in Melbourne, winning the 2001, 2003, 2009 and 2010 titles alongside her sister Serena, and won the mixed doubles title with Justin Gimelstob in 1998.

Following a 16-month layoff, Venus returned to tennis in July and competed in three tournaments in 2025. She defeated compatriot Peyton Stearns 6-3, 6-4 in the first round at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, before losing to Magdalena Frech.

In August, Williams lost to Spain's Jessica Bouzas-Maneiro 4-6, 4-6 in the first round of Cincinnati and took 11th seed Karolina Muchova to three sets in the first round of the US Open, where she became the second-oldest wildcard recipient in Grand Slam history. In doubles, partnering Leylah Fernandez, Williams reached the quarter-finals, where they fell to eventual finalists Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend.

Overall, Venus has 23 Grand Slam titles across the singles and doubles disciplines.

