Trump shares private messages from Macron, Mark Rutte on Greenland issue

Washington, Jan 20 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday shared screenshots of what seemed to be private text messages from his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Secretary General Mark Rutte.

According to the message, Macron told Trump that he did not understand what the US President was doing in Greenland and offered to set up a G7 meeting in Paris following the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday afternoon.

He even expressed support for Trump's actions in Syria and offered to work together on Iran.

The text message from Macron reads, "My friend, We are totally in line on Syria. We can do great things on Iran. I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland."

"I can set up a G7 meeting after Davos in Paris on Thursday afternoon. I can invite the Ukrainians, the Danish, the Syrians and the Russians in the margins. Let's have a dinner together in Paris on Thursday before you go back to the US," he added.

While sharing the screenshot of the message on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Note from President Emmanuel Macron, of France."

Earlier on Monday (local time), Trump announced a 200 per cent tariff on French wines and champagnes after Paris slammed the US for its stance on Greenland.

"I'll put a 200 per cent tariff on his wines and champagnes. And he'll join. But he doesn't have to join," Trump said.

In another post on Truth Social, Trump shared a screenshot of what appeared to be a private message from Mark Rutte.

According to the message, Rutte told Trump that he would highlight Trump's work in Syria and expressed commitment to finding a way forward on Greenland.

The text message from Rutte reads, "Mr President, dear Donald - what you accomplished in Syria today is incredible. I will use my media engagements in Davos to highlight your work there, in Gaza, and in Ukraine. I am committed to finding a way forward on Greenland. Can't wait to see you."

While sharing the screenshot of the message on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Thank you to Mark Rutte, the Secretary General of NATO!"

On Monday, Donald Trump escalated pressure on Denmark over Greenland, accusing Copenhagen of failing to counter what he described as a long-standing Russian threat to the strategically located island and signalling renewed determination to act.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that 'you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland'. Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done!!!"

The post has emerged as the central focus of a growing diplomatic standoff between Washington and several European capitals, following Trump's recent announcement of punitive tariffs linked to Greenland.

Since returning to office in 2025, Trump has repeatedly voiced his intention to "obtain" Greenland, citing security concerns and geopolitical competition in the Arctic.

Greenland, the world's largest island, is a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, though Copenhagen retains control over defence and foreign policy.

The United States already operates a major military base on the island, which holds increasing strategic importance amid rising global interest in the Arctic region.

