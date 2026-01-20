Crime surges across Bangladesh in 2025, police data shows sharp rise in theft, kidnapping

Dhaka, Jan 20 (IANS) Bangladesh witnessed a sharp rise in crime incidents in 2025, with police data showing a significant increase in cases of theft, robbery, mugging, banditry and kidnapping across the country, local media reported on Tuesday.

Citing data from the Bangladesh Police website, the country’s leading Bengali daily Prothom Alo reported that 1,935 robbery cases were recorded nationwide in 2025, marking a 37 per cent rise from 2024.

The data recorded 702 cases of robbery last year, a 43 per cent rise from 2024, while theft cases climbed by 12 per cent, reaching 9,672 cases. Additionally, kidnapping cases rose by 71 per cent, with 1,101 cases reported.

Reports suggest that a total of 13,410 cases were registered in 2025 under the four types of crimes, representing a 16.48 per cent increase compared to 2024, with robbery and snatching increased by 39 per cent.

The police data recorded 3,786 murder cases across the country last year, which is 354 more than in 2024. The police noted that some of the cases stemmed from previous incidents, including several cases that were registered following the July 2024 demonstrations.

Meanwhile, 'mob terrorism' has reportedly emerged as the new law and order crisis across Bangladesh. Dhaka-based Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK) documented 197 deaths linked to mob terrorism in 2025, up from 128 in 2024.

Speaking to Prothom Alo about the law and order situation in Bangladesh, Assistant Professor of the Department of Criminology at Dhaka University, Rezaul Karim Sohag, said, "There are various types of criminals active in society. Among them, habitual criminals commit more crimes the more opportunities they get. They identify targets based on the opportunity.”

“The law and order situation in the country is now in a delicate state. The law and order forces are not functioning properly. As a result, criminals are getting more opportunities. Due to this, crime is increasing at an alarming rate,” he added.

Meanwhile, a survey carried out by Dhaka-based Keymakers Consulting Limited on behalf of Prothom Alo in December found that 60 per cent of people believe that the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government has failed to maintain the law and order situation in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh has witnessed escalating protests and a deteriorating law and order situation since the Yunus-led interim government assumed power in August 2024.

--IANS

scor/rs