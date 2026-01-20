95 pc Indian workers confident in skills, only 64 per cent satisfied: Report

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) About 95 per cent of workers in India reported being confident in their skills, yet only 64 per cent noted being satisfied with their jobs, according to a report on Tuesday.

The report by ManpowerGroup India, based on responses from over 1,000 workers in India, reveals a complex landscape of employee well-being, job satisfaction, and confidence in the rapidly evolving world of work.

The findings revealed that the workers in India report the highest levels of skills and confidence, with 95 per cent expressing confidence in their abilities to perform their jobs.

Nearly 90 per cent of workers reported having career development opportunities, 84 per cent noted promotion opportunities, and 90 per cent are confident in using AI.

While people are confident in what they do today, they remain uncertain about how they will fit into what comes next.

The confidence also did not fully translate into job satisfaction or loyalty, with only 64 per cent satisfied, stated the report.

It also cited moderate to high daily stress (53 per cent).

As "job satisfaction stands at 64 per cent, over half of workers experience moderate to high daily stress, while 75 per cent report burnout driven by workload and long hours. Nearly half the workforce is choosing to ‘job hug’, while many continue to explore new opportunities,” said Sandeep Gulati, Managing Director, ManpowerGroup India and Middle East.

While blue-collar workers reported the lowest overall well-being (68 per cent), Gen Z women (64 per cent) reported the highest levels of high daily stress. On the other hand, middle managers (95 per cent) and white-collar workers/senior managers (94 per cent) find the most meaning and purpose in their work yet are the most stressed work groups.

The energy and utilities sector recorded the lowest well-being (72 per cent). Workers in healthcare (52 per cent) and financials and real estate (50 per cent) are the least secure in their current jobs, while job search confidence is the highest amongst IT (86 per cent) and industrials and materials’ (85 per cent) workers.

Further, the report noted that the tech-confidence dip was sharpest among Baby Boomers and Gen X.

“The message from the data is clear: confidence alone will not sustain engagement. Employers that invest in visible career pathways, manager trust, and employee well-being will be better positioned to retain talent, drive long-term workforce resilience, and turn today’s confidence into sustained productivity,” Gulati said.

