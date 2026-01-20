January 20, 2026 3:16 PM हिंदी

Bangladesh: Private university dismisses two teachers over ‘blasphemy’ allegations

Dhaka, Jan 20 (IANS) Two teachers of a private university in Bangladesh were dismissed following allegations of "blasphemy" and being branded as "Awami League sympathisers", local media reported on Tuesday.

The teachers dismissed by the authorities of the University of Asia Pacific (UAP) in Dhaka are Assistant Professor Layeka Bashir and Associate Professor ASM Mohsin, both from the Department of Basic Sciences and Humanities, with Mohsin serving as its head.

Confirming that the two teachers had been relieved of their duties, the university’s Public Relations Officer, Sadik Hasan Palash, on Sunday said, “The students demanded their removal. The university authorities implemented it.”

Citing sources, Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune reported that the two teachers were removed amid accusations of blasphemy and being “soft sympathisers” of the former Awami League government. However, both teachers have rejected the allegations against them, claiming that the move was orchestrated by a powerful section of the university’s senior management.

According to students and relevant stakeholders, a "mob" was created within the university under the guise of a movement, forcing the authorities to dismiss the two teachers.

They added that the teachers were targeted for several days and faced organised agitation under the guise of protest.

The dismissal of the two teachers has sparked widespread backlash on social media.

“I do not know the exact reason for my removal. I have not yet received any official termination letter. I have heard that I was labelled as a sympathiser of the Awami League. In reality, a mob was created in the name of a movement within the university, and my removal was demanded,” Dhaka Tribune quoted ASM Mohsin as saying following his dismissal.

Speaking to the newspaper on her dismissal Layeka Bashir said: “Right-wing students of UAP are carrying out mob intimidation against me to force my removal. Following the Mohammadpur double murder incident involving a masked domestic worker, one of my friends made a Facebook post on December 10. Using that issue, some former students of my university started threatening me online and spreading defamatory content. In that context, on the evening of December 14, the UAP vice-chancellor verbally instructed me to submit my resignation immediately.”

Bangladesh has witnessed a deteriorating law and order situation and unsafe working conditions under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, with rising concerns over political interference, restrictions on academic freedom and attacks on those voicing dissent.

--IANS

scor/rs

