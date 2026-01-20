January 20, 2026 3:19 PM हिंदी

Suniel Shetty reveals how he laid the seeds on health and wellness industry in ‘Dhadkan’

Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who serves as the host and mentor on the streaming reality business show ‘Bharat Ke Super Founders’, has shared how he sowed the seeds of the health and wellness industry in his film ‘Dhadkan’.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of ‘Bharat Ke Super Founders’, and said in jest that he was the first mover in the health and wellness industry as his character of Dev in the film made an empire of INR 500 in a year simply by walking on foot.

When asked what was his business in the film, and how he managed to build up the empire in a year, he told IANS, “By walking. Fitness is the biggest business. I got that awareness then, that's why today I have such a big business. So, I walked, got tired, fell, got up, walked, got tired. So, what was there in this? There was a lot of knowledge for mindset, mind and fitness”.

He further mentioned, “So, somewhere, somewhere. When I sold it, what was there? At that time, there were a lot of problems with income tax. So, I didn't disclose it. Now everyone knows. Because now INR 500 crores is nothing. It was a lot then. That's why I decided I will talk about it now”.

Meanwhile, ‘Bharat Ke Super Founders’ is a business-focused television series that highlights the journeys of India’s most influential entrepreneurs and startup leaders. The show brings together founders who have built large-scale companies across sectors such as technology, consumer goods, finance, logistics, and manufacturing. The show focuses on real challenges, early failures, funding struggles, market misjudgements, and the discipline required to scale sustainably in India’s complex economic environment.

The series also underlines the importance of innovation rooted in local realities, showing how many startups solve uniquely Indian problems with scalable solutions.

‘Bharat Ke Super Founders’ streams on Amazon MX Player.

