Adani to set up 2,000-bed hospital in New Town area near Kolkata, 1,000 beds reserved for poor patients

Kolkata, July 5 (IANS) The Adani Group would set up a 2,000-bed hospital in the New Town area near Kolkata, with 1,000 beds to be reserved for free treatment of poor patients, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has said.

The Adani Group has given a written commitment to build a 2,000-bed modern hospital in New Town. Of these, 1,000 beds will be for the poor and another 1,000 will be used for commercial operation, the chief minister announcement on Saturday while outlining the initiatives undertaken by his government in the state over the past two months.

He was interacting with members of the civil society in his Bhabanipur assembly constituency. The interaction was organised by the Alipore Citizens' Association.

In May, the Adani Group Bihar announced the launch of 'ACE-Adani Centre for Eye Diseases' in collaboration with Akhand Jyoti Hospital and the Adani Foundation, saying the initiative aims to provide accessible and affordable eye treatment to people in need.

The “ATOM-Adani Training Centre for Ophthalmic Medicine” will help prepare a new generation of eye specialists and women healthcare workers.

According to Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, the initiative is aimed at expanding quality eye care services across the country in the coming years.

“Restoring a person’s eyesight is not merely medical treatment, but a way of bringing back hope, confidence and dignity in their life,” the Adani Group Chairman said during his visit to Mastichak in Bihar, where he visited the Gayatri Shaktipeeth and praised the social service efforts being carried out by Gayatri Parivar and Akhand Jyoti.

Last year, the Adani Group’s CSR Initiative announced a partnership with Adharshila Trust to expand the renal care project at Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) in the national capital.

The expansion of the Adharshila Renal Care Project (ARCP) at Smt Sucheta Kriplani Hospital, one of LHMC’s teaching institutions, is a significant step forward in strengthening dialysis care across Delhi’s public healthcare infrastructure.

—IANS

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