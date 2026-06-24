Adani Group made record investment of over Rs 1.5 lakh crore in hard infrastructure in FY26

Ahmedabad, June 24 (IANS) The Adani Group made a record capital investment of more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore in hard infrastructure in FY25-26, the Adani Group Chairman said on Wednesday.

To put that in perspective, this represented over 30 per cent of India’s total new private-sector capital expenditure for the year, said the billionaire industrialist during the 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2026.

“For us, this is more than a financial number. It is a statement of belief, and there can be no stronger testimony to our commitment to nation-building than the scale at which we continue to invest in the infrastructure that will power India’s next chapter,” said Gautam Adani.

Addressing the shareholders, Gautam Adani said that there are some years in a group’s history that are more than milestones.

“They become defining years -- years that prove the strength of conviction, years that demonstrate the power of resilience, years that reveal the difference between those who wait for clarity and those that build through volatility,” the Adani Group Chairman noted.

FY 2025-26 was one such year for the Adani Group.

“It was a year in which the world grew more fractured. Complex energy security models returned to the centre of national strategy, and technology became inseparable from sovereignty. However, even in the face of these challenges, your Adani Group remained anchored to an unwavering belief -- India’s future cannot wait,” Gautam Adani elaborated.

“While others debated, your Group built, advancing its journey as the world’s most integrated infrastructure platform -- across energy, transport, logistics and industrial manufacturing,” the billionaire industrialist mentioned.

"This progress did not come in calm conditions for us. It came in the middle of extraordinary scrutiny. However, we did not bend. We did not pause. Because what we have always been defined by is: Not the noise that surrounds us, but the strength of our response. Not the intensity of the challenge, but the clarity of our purpose. Not the criticism but the nation-building we intensely believe in,” Gautam Adani stated.

Just one example of this belief was the Rs 25,000 crore Rights Issue earlier this year.

“This was more than a capital event. I saw it as a referendum on our credibility. It was one of the largest rights issues in the history of India Inc, and your response was very clear. At a time when some tried to create doubt, you answered with conviction, you responded with participation, and you provided us the mandate to help keep building India,” Gautam Adani further stated.

“We are now one of the very few global companies that are not reacting to the future but are prepared for it. The fact is that we have been positioning for this day for years. We saw early that the world was entering a new era, one where geopolitical fault lines would deepen, supply chains would fragment, and energy security would return as a strategic priority. We saw that the race for technological leadership and sovereignty would be constrained not by ambition, but by infrastructure,” the Adani Group Chairman highlighted.

--IANS

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