Adani Enterprises' Q2 revenue jumps 74 pc to Rs 38,023 crore; EBITDA rises 62 pc

Ahmedabad, Oct 28 (IANS) Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), the flagship company of the Adani Group, on Wednesday reported a strong financial performance for the second quarter of FY27, with consolidated revenue surging 74 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 38,023 crore.

EBITDA increased 62 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6,316 crore, while continuing profit before tax (PBT) surged 146 per cent to Rs 2,002 crore, according to its stock exchange filing.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said that the company's strong earnings growth reflected the maturity of investments made over the past several years and the ability of multiple businesses to achieve scale.

"We live in an age of such intense disruption that the scale of our ambitions must continuously grow. What Adani Enterprises has become very effective at is turning increasingly large and complex commitments into execution at scale across our businesses," Gautam Adani stated.

"Our investments in integrated energy, airports and AI ecosystems are recent examples. Perhaps, the strongest validation of our execution capabilities is the trust domestic and global investors continue to place in us, choosing to partner with us even amid extreme volatility," the Adani Group Chairman noted.

For the first half of FY27, consolidated revenue rose 62 per cent to Rs 71,569 crore, while EBITDA climbed 56 per cent to Rs 11,958 crore.

Continuing PBT during the six-month period grew 45 per cent to Rs 3,297 crore. AEL said earnings were supported by the rapid ramp-up of its copper business, which contributed EBITDA of Rs 2,033 crore during the first half of the financial year.

The copper plant continued to scale up production, with sales volumes increasing 5.2 times year-on-year in H1 FY27.

The company also recorded progress across its emerging businesses. Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL) expanded its solar module manufacturing capacity to 10 GW after commissioning a 4.3 GW 'TopCon' module line in September 2026.

In the digital infrastructure segment, 'AdaniConnex' secured a new hyperscale order of 240 MW for its Navi Mumbai data centre.

AEL's financial profile also received a boost during the quarter after CARE Ratings upgraded its long-term credit rating to AA with a 'Stable' outlook, the highest credit rating achieved by the company in its history.

--IANS

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