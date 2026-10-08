October 08, 2026 12:08 PM हिंदी

Adams, Guptill join NZ Women's coaching group for Australia T20Is

Adams, Guptill join NZ Women's coaching group for Australia T20Is

Chirtchurch, Oct 8 (IANS) New Zealand have added former greats Martin Guptill and Andre Adams to their women's coaching setup for the upcoming T20I series against Australia.

The duo will join interim coach Dean Brownlie in a new-look coaching group for the three-match T20I series that commences in Sydney on October 18, with the trio taking charge following the recent departure of long-time coach Ben Sawyer.

Guptill, who represented New Zealand on 367 occasions, will provide specialist batting and fielding support throughout the series in lieu of Craig McMillan, who is recovering from back surgery.

I’m really excited to be joining the WHITE FERNS and looking forward to working with such a talented group of players,” Guptill was quoted by NZC. "The WHITE FERNS have achieved a huge amount in recent years and there’s a lot of exciting talent coming through. If I can help add a few extra tools to the players’ games and support their growth, then that’s something I’ll be really proud of.”

Otago Volts assistant coach Adams returned to the White Ferns environment after having toured with the squad in 2017 and 2023 and brings with him experience from several domestic and franchise coaching roles including the Birmingham Phoenix Women.

"It’s great to be back involved with the WHITE FERNS," said Adams. "Having worked with the team before I know what a special environment it is and how much pride the players and staff take in representing New Zealand."

"Opportunities like this are exciting because you get to test yourselves against one of the best teams in the world, and we’re looking forward to taking that head-on together."

--IANS

bc/

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