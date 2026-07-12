Adam Sandler's co-star Jana Kramer defends his role in Taylor Swift's wedding

Los Angeles, July 12 (IANS) Hollywood actor Adam Sandler has received support from his co-star, who has defended his role in Taylor Swift’s wedding.

The 59-year-old actor officiated the wedding of his Happy Gilmore 2 co-star Travis Kelce and Opalite singer Taylor at Madison Square Garden in New York earlier this month, reports ‘Female First UK’.

While some people were perplexed at the news, his ‘Click’ co-star Jana Kramer believes he was the perfect choice.

Speaking on her Whine Down podcast, Jana, 42, said, “Everyone was like, ‘Oh, that's an interesting choice’. I will say (on) the Adam Sandler piece of things, I met him a million years ago. I did that movie ‘Click’ with him”.

“It almost does make sense to me now because he does have that sentimental (personality) like, he's just such a sweet man. He really is, and he's a good man. So I could see him being really funny, but then also really grounded and sentimental. He is very intentional when he speaks [and is] soft-spoken”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Adam and his wife Jackie, 51, recently celebrated their own 23rd wedding anniversary.

Meanwhile, the Wedding Singer actor “said yes right away” when Travis and Taylor, both 36, asked him to officiate their star-studded nuptials.

A source added to ‘People’ magazine, “He wasn’t trying to find the perfect words or make it this big production. He just wanted to speak from the heart and pass along a little wisdom that he’s gained from his own happy marriage”.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, previously revealed that Sandler was “phenomenal” and “did a great job” marrying the couple”.

--IANS

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