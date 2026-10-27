Adam Brody talks about his proposal regret, says his wife deserved a grand gesture

Los Angeles, Oct 27 (IANS) Hollywood actor Adam Brody has some regrets about his love life, and he chose to open up about them recently. The actor spoke about his decidedly unromantic proposal to wife Leighton Meester.

He said that their whirlwind engagement lacked the grand gesture he now believes she deserved.

The actor appeared on the latest episode of the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, where he shared the couch with his ‘Nobody Wants This’ co-stars Kristen Bell, 46, Justine Lupe, 37, and Timothy Simons, 48.

The conversation turned to marriage proposals as the cast promoted the third season of their Netflix romantic comedy, prompting Adam to reflect on his own engagement more than a decade earlier. Adam said, “I’ll spare the details. However, rest assured, it was not as romantic as it should have been”.

He further mentioned, “The only thing romantic about it was the speed. Meaning, like, I proposed pretty quickly into our relationship. We got married fast, but other than that, it was very pedestrian”.

Adam and Leighton first became publicly linked in February 2013, with news of their engagement emerging that November. The couple married privately in Northern California in early 2014.

Adam acknowledged his understated proposal approach had left him with some regrets, as he said, “I’ve learned, the thing is, you know, at the time, you’re like, whatever, but you’re going to tell that story the rest of your life. So my advice: Do it not even just for the moment, but for the story that you’re going to tell forever”.

The podcast discussion prompted Timothy to suggest Adam's practical personality might explain his approach to proposing.

Timothy said, “I can see that from you being like, ‘Yeah, we love each other. Let’s just get married. Why are we going to do all this bulls***?’ You what I mean? Like, ‘Let’s just do it. Let’s just f****** do the thing’”.

Adam said, “There’s that. And yet, and yet, I do kick myself a little. She deserved a little more”.

He also revealed he has little enthusiasm for Valentine's Day, questioning the expectation couples should celebrate their relationships on a designated occasion.

--IANS

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