Adah Sharma to make Marathi debut with ‘Gajra’

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Bollywood actress Adah Sharma is all set to step into the world of Marathi cinema with the upcoming film titled Gajra, which is based on true events.

Adah shared a poster of her upcoming film on the photo-sharing website Instagram. The poster featured a close up image of a woman in a bridal avatar. Her face is smeared with blood streaks and splatters, suggesting violence and trauma.

Adah wrote in the caption section: “GAJRA - my debut in Marathi ...need all your love and blessings! Adah Sharma in and as Gajra The Film by : Shreyas Jadhav @shreyash_thekingjd. Produced by : Amol Borkar @amol.zigzagpro A Devdutta Manisha Baji Musical @devduttabajimusic Inspired by true events Coming soon....2027.”

The upcoming film is directed by Shreyas Jadhav will hit the screens next year in 2027.

Her latest “Governor: The Silent Saviour,” which stars the National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. The film is inspired by the events surrounding the 1990 Indian economic crisis featuring the institutional framework between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Government of India (GoI).

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the banner Sunshine Pictures, "Governor" hit the screens on June 12.

Adah is best known for her work in the Vidyut Jammwal-starrer “Commando” franchise. However, she shot to fame with her work in the blockbuster “The Kerala Story.”

“The Kerala Story” told the story of Shalini, a former nursing student from Kerala, who later becomes the wife of a terrorist, testifying to her life story and her journey from being a naive girl to another victim of terrorism.

Adah had made her acting debut with the 2008 Hindi horror film, 1920. She was then seen in films such as Hasee Toh Phasee, Heart Attack, S/O Satyamurthy and Kshanam.

--IANS

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