October 22, 2026 5:22 PM हिंदी

Adah Sharma shares a glimpse of London’s vegetable market after shoot wrap-up

Adah Sharma shares a glimpse of London’s vegetable market after shoot wrap-up

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma gave a glimpse of her grocery shopping experience in London after wrapping up a shoot.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘The Kerala Story’ actress shared moments from her visit to a local vegetable market, where she appeared amused by the variety and size of the produce on display. From unusually large tomatoes to black radishes, Adah's observations turned a routine shopping trip into an entertaining anecdote.

Sharing her experience, she wrote, “London Shoot packup ke baad Bhaaji shopping.” Pointing out the size of the vegetables, she joked, “Tamatar mere face se bhi badey,” and asked her followers, “Kaaley muuli dekhe hai aapne?” She also expressed curiosity about quince, asking, “Quince kaunsa fruit hai?”

Adah's post also took a humorous turn when she spoke about onions, saying, “End mein toh pyaaz ko zabardasti entry maarni hi hai.”

The actress also shared her thoughts on food choices, mentioning sugarcane juice and an organic, gluten-free protein bread. However, she made it clear that her love for refined flour remained unchanged. “Ganna juice is life, also yeh organic gluten free protein bread hai. But even though aaj kal milte nahi, mera saccha pyar maida tha, hai aur hamesha rahega,” she wrote.

Adah's post offered a peek into her time in London. She showed how even a post-shoot grocery run can turn into a fun social media moment.

Meanwhile, Adah Sharma recently made headlines after opening up about her minimalist lifestyle. The actress revealed that her home, which was previously occupied by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, does not have conventional furniture such as a bed, sofa or dining table.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS, the actress explained that she prefers not to develop an attachment to material possessions.

“I don’t have a bed because I don’t want to get too attached to anything. Especially furniture. Relationships are already complicated enough. Why buy a bed when gravity gives you a free landing every night? If you sleep on the floor, you can have the entire floor to yourself and that's larger than any king-sized bed,” said Adah.

--IANS

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