Ada-Nicole Sanger wraps up Grown Ups 3: It has truly been a dream

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Actress Ada-Nicole Sanger has wrapped up the shooting of ‘Grown Ups 3’ and described the experience as a dream come true.

Nicole Sanger, who will be seen playing the role of Donna in the upcoming installment, took to Instagram and thanked the team, saying she would miss working with the team every day and looked forward to audiences watching the film.

“That’s a wrap on GU3! I’m going to miss coming to work with the most incredible people every day - it has truly been a dream. THANK YOU to our amazing cast and crew, I love you all and can’t wait for the world to see what we did! #grownups #soncomoniños #gentegrande,” she wrote as the caption.

Grown Ups 3 stars Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, Salma Hayek Pinault, David Spade, Rob Schneider, Maya Rudolph and Maria Bello along with Jackie Sandler, Shaquille O’Neal, Colin Quinn, Tim Meadows, Cheri Oteri, Ellen Cleghorne and Nick Swardson.

According to the buzz, the third installment will feature new faces such as Julie Bowen, Deon Cole, Bailee Madison, Jake Goldberg, Alexys Nycole Sanchez, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Ada-Nicole Sanger, Morgan Gingerich, Kaleo Elam, Nadji Jeter, David Mattle, and Kamil McFadden.

Grown Ups is directed by Dennis Dugan, and written by Sandler and Fred Wolf. The film's plot tells the story of five lifelong friends who won their junior high school basketball championship in 1978. They reunite three decades later for a 4th of July weekend after learning about the death of their former coach.

The second installment was released in 2013. The sequel to the 2010 film, Grown Ups, it was directed by Dennis Dugan, written by Sandler, Fred Wolf, and Tim Herlihy. In the film, Lenny moves his family back to his hometown, where he reunites with his old friends. Together, they face bizarre situations and new enemies in the form of a local fraternity.

--IANS

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