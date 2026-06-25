Actress and VJ Ramya: Life, titles and history have changed; TN CM Vijay hasn't

Chennai, June 25 (IANS) Actress and VJ Ramya, who recently met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, on Thursday penned a belated birthday post for him in which she pointed out that while life, titles and history had all changed, Vijay hadn't.

The actress went on to opine that this may well be his greatest strength.

Taking to her Instagram page to share a picture of herself with Vijay, the actress and Video Jockey wrote, "Six months ago, I hosted his farewell film in Malaysia.

Last evening, I met our Chief Minister. Life. Titles have changed. Life has changed. History has changed. But he hasn’t. And perhaps that’s his greatest strength."

She went on to say, "For nearly two decades now, I have known this phenomenon … and I have always felt one thing — he is unlike anyone I have ever met. Not because of his stardom…. But because somehow, in every room, he makes everyone else feel more important than himself."

Calling Vijay a gentleman and explaining how he had made her feel comfortable, Ramya said, "He remembers. He listens. He cares. He checks in and gives you hope. He is a gentleman in a world that doesn’t always value gentleness. And even today as the CM, our vibe was exactly the same , the same laughs, the same comfort, the same affection."

She then went on to greet him and wish him a belated birthday.

Ramya wrote, "A little belated, but with a heart full of love, gratitude and prayers… Happy Birthday, my dear CM C.JOSEPH VIJAY ! And Congratulations on completing 40 days of leading Tamil Nadu."

The actress, who has worked in a number of films apart from hosting a number of film events and discussions, went on to conclude her post by saying, "May you continue to do what you’ve always done best — make people feel hopeful. And may the universe be as kind to you as you have always been to others."

--IANS

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