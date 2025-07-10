Actor Tharshan’s ‘Surrender’ to hit screens on August 1

Chennai, July 10 (IANS) The makers of director Gowthaman Ganapathy’s crime action drama 'Surrender', featuring Bigg Boss title winner Tharshan in the lead, have now announced that the film would hits screens worldwide on August 1 this year.

The film, which is being produced by Upbeat Pictures, will have Tharshan playing a police officer for the first time in his acting career.

Taking to his X timeline, actor Tharshan shared the happy news. He wrote, "It’s Official! The wait is almost over... My film SURRENDER is releasing on 1st of AUGUST. Mark your calendars, spread the word, and get ready to witness something truly special.This one means the world to me — can’t wait to share it with all of you."

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the Surrender will be a high-octane cinematic experience, seamlessly blending intense storytelling with powerful performances.

The film marks the directorial debut of Gowthaman Ganapathy, who has previously worked alongside renowned filmmaker Arivazhagan.

Talking about Tharshan’s performance, director Gowthaman Ganapathy said, “Tharshan steps into the role of a cop for the first time in his career. His dedication and intense performance have truly brought the character to life. As a director, I am completely satisfied with his work.”

The film also features powerhouse performers such as popular Malayalam actor Lal. Actors Sujith Shanker, Munish Kanth, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Padine Kumar will also be seen in the film in pivotal roles.

Vikas Badisa, a composer who has made significant contributions to the Indian music industry and collaborated with top music directors, including Devi Sri Prasad, will make his debut as a music director in Tamil cinema with Surrender. The film has cinematography by Meyyendran and art direction by R.K. Manoj Kumar.

Editing for the film has been handled by Renugopal while the action sequences in the film have been choreographed by Action Santhosh.

Sources say that shooting for the film has been successfully wrapped and that the movie has now entered the post-production stage.

--IANS

Mkr/