Actor Prasanna tells Sneha: I don't tell you often enough how much I admire you!

Chennai, Oct 13 (IANS) Tamil actor Prasanna has now penned an adorable birthday post for his wife, actress Sneha, in which he has gone on to disclose how he hasn't told her often enough how much he admires her.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen the post on the occasion of Sneha's birthday, Prasanna, who posted a series of pictures of Sneha, wrote, "Every picture I've clicked of you carries so much love and admiration for the incredible woman you are! I watch you work tirelessly, chase your dreams, be the most devoted mother, and still find time to be my best friend, biggest strength and favourite travel partner!"

He went on to add, "But what I love just as much is that ridiculously funny, mischievous little brat in you that only I get to see! The one who drives me crazy and makes me laugh like no one else! I don't tell you often enough how much I admire you, Kannamma. Your strength, your heart and the way you love make me fall for you in new ways every day. Happy birthday @realactress_sneha , my love! I'd choose you in every lifetime… tantrums, trouble and all."

It may be recalled that actor Prasanna, who is known for having delivered several commendable performances, had disclosed that he was looking to realise two of his long pending dreams-- that of becoming a commercial pilot and an AI expert, thanks to the inspiration he had received from actor Ajith Kumar.

In an exclusive interview to IANS earlier, Prasanna, who had acted with Ajith Kumar in 'Good, Bad, Ugly', had said, "This year is going to be very different for me. I have dug out two of the wishes that have been on my bucket list for a long time and am realising them."

"It was my dream to become a pilot when I was in school. Then, after pursuing acting as a serious career, somehow I put it on the backburner. Now, I have got another opportunity to realise that dream. So, I am working on that as well," the actor said.

"Probably, this time, next year, I would have finished my flight school lessons and would have got my commercial pilot licence also. I would like to thank Ajith sir because he might be an actor and he might be pursuing a serious career but he made me realise that you can make time to pursue your passion as well," he hoped.

Prasanna had further said, "When I was working on 'Good Bad Ugly' with Ajith sir, there was one thing that stood out about him for me. The kind of time, effort and passion that he has put into motor racing was very inspiring. I took that inspiration from him and realised that I needn't stick to just acting and that I could also simultaneously also pursue my other dreams."

Talking about his decision to also simultaneously pursue his dream of becoming an AI expert, Prasanna had said, "Since Covid, I wanted to study something that would equip me as more than just an actor. So, I had been studying up about AI at a periphery level and that created an interest in me to study AI at a deeper level."

--IANS

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