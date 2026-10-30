‘Acquaintance helps you get into the dressing room, not earn a place,’ says Dilip on joining MI

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) T Dilip, the newly-appointed fielding coach of Mumbai Indians, believes that knowing many of the franchise’s star players would help him settle in quickly, though he added that he would still have to earn his place in the dressing room through every day work.

Dilip rose to prominence as fielding coach of the Indian men’s team, a stint that saw him be a part of three ICC title wins: the T20 World Cups in 2024 and 2026, and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Much of that golden run came under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, and Dilip will reunite with him in MI colours after replacing Carl Hopkinson as the side’s fielding coach from IPL 2027.

“I have worked with Rohit as a captain when I started, then Surya as a captain, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, you name anyone, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur. So acquaintance is always there, that really helps. But trust me, acquaintance helps you to come into the dressing room. But to earn that place in the dressing room, I think it’s an everyday work.

“Like, hard work, what we do and relationship and how can I help the team to take forward, whether it’s through culture or work. That is where I want to earn that back again,” Dilip said in a video posted by the franchise’s social media accounts on Friday.

He also felt building trust as a coach in a team is built slowly, and much of that happens off the field. “Mumbai badge is a privilege and as well as a responsibility. As a Mumbai Indians team, I want to build fielding as an attacking weapon in the field. I think everything revolves around the culture, and trust doesn’t happen overnight.

“I think it’s built over a period, because it’s not only just what happens on the field, but I think how we interact and spend time with each other off the field, because it gives you an insight about what that person thinks,” added Dilip.

He also wants his players to value the small contributions that rarely make the highlights. “We generally see catches, we generally see run-outs. Once players recognise that it’s not the spectacular highlights which is highlighted, but the 1 percent factors which can impact a game, then automatically they will put in those efforts.

“And for us is to make sure that in a practice or a match, we create that environment where players having fun on the field, enjoy the field, and go out there. Sometimes you may have a bad day in your primary skills, whether batting or bowling, but still you can impact a game through fielding.”

The same approach shapes how he views the fielding medal that became popular in the Indian dressing room. Dilip said he would first understand MI’s existing traditions and speak to new head coach Kieron Pollard before deciding whether to bring it in.

“I think when it comes to fielding medal, I am very, very happy that a great initiative was taken, and actually, it’s the players who made it really big, the way they have taken it. But I feel end of the day, I am new to this Mumbai Indians setup, and as we know that there are certain traditions which already goes.

“My way of working generally is that whoever is the head coach, I would understand their philosophy, and I’ll definitely have a chat with them and see what best can be introduced or in an existing environment what can be done. But definitely fielding is something I would like to be rewarded and recognised.”

He also spoke about the home crowd at the Wankhede Stadium and accepted that recent results had not lived up to its expectations. “When it comes to Wankhede, I have seen personally there’s always tremendous support because it is a small ground, it resonates and feels like in a tougher situation there is someone else backing you all the time.

“I know at times, the results have not gone in the favour where they are quite happy because expectations of Mumbai Indians was high, but I’m sure with the support of them and with the calibre and effort we try to put and we make sure that we bring back the smiles on their face, and we bring up a show where they’ll always be entertained.”

--IANS

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