ABVP will win with 4-0 clean sweep, says outgoing DUSU President as counting underway

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) As the counting of votes for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections got underway on Saturday, outgoing DUSU President Aryan Maan expressed confidence that the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) would secure a 4-0 clean sweep in the elections.

Speaking to IANS, Maan said, “ABVP will win with a 4-0 clean sweep. I say with absolute confidence that we will secure a clean sweep across all posts. The prominent leaders of the NSUI, even up to their national president, will make allegations of ‘vote chori’.”

“But we will win by winning the hearts of students,” he added.

Maan also welcomed the Delhi High Court's recent order, saying, “We welcome the decision.” The Delhi High Court on Friday barred any kind of victory processions by the students’ organisations, candidates or anyone else after the DUSU election results are announced.

Meanwhile, NSUI Vice-Presidential candidate Vir Chatrath expressed confidence in his prospects and said the organisation had received significant support from students.

“We are very positive. We have received tremendous support from the students,” Chatrath said.

ASAP Secretary candidate Pankaj Kumar also expressed optimism as the counting process began.

“There is a lot of excitement, just like every time. Counting has started, and the results will be known soon. I have high hopes for a very positive outcome based on the hard work I have put in across Delhi University. I have full faith that I will win,” he said.

For the DUSU elections, ABVP has fielded Yash Dabas for the post of President and Ishu Maurya for Vice-President. The NSUI has fielded Vijay Shankar Meena and Veer Chatrath for the two key posts, respectively.

A voter turnout of 40.46 per cent was recorded during polling held on Friday, according to data received from 52 polling centres across Delhi University. The turnout was the highest recorded in the past three years. Last year, the voter turnout stood at 39.5 per cent.

The polling process was conducted in two phases to accommodate students attending classes at different times. The first phase was held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., while the second phase, meant for evening students, took place from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Ahead of the university-level results, ABVP has already secured key positions at several colleges participating in the DUSU elections.

The organisation has won all key posts at Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Sri Aurobindo College (Morning), Dr B.R. Ambedkar College, Bharati College and Shivaji College.

At Ramjas College, ABVP candidates emerged victorious in the posts of President, Secretary, Central Councillor and Internal Complaints Committee, further adding to the organisation’s tally of victories at individual colleges before the university-level results are announced.

Delhi University has 91 colleges spread across its North and South campuses. However, only 52 colleges and faculties directly participate in the DUSU electoral process.

Several prominent institutions, including St Stephen’s College, Lady Shri Ram College and Jesus and Mary College, do not participate in the DUSU election process.

The counting is being conducted under heightened security arrangements. Authorities have taken measures to ensure that the process remains peaceful and orderly until the final results are announced.

--IANS

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