Ramandeep Yadav on what makes ‘Ali Baba Aur 40 Bhoot’ different: Even ghosts need healing

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Actor Ramandeep Yadav, who is currently seen in the show “Ali Baba Aur 40 Bhoot”, has spoken about its unique take on supernatural characters, saying he has never seen a story where ghosts, too, are shown as needing healing.

Talking about how ‘Ali Baba’ is a familiar name, but ‘40 Bhoot’ gives the story a completely new identity, what makes this version different, Ramandeep told IANS: “I have seen for the first time in this show that even ghosts need healing, and that we are actually healing them in the show.”

Asked if the ‘40 Bhoot’ represent 40 different fears, which human fear does he think is the most universal? He took out a leaf out of the show and spoke about the intriguing episode of ‘Apsara Talkies’ storyline, where the heroine constantly asks people if they are her fans.

“Personally, if you ask me and I speak based on the show, we have a story called ‘Apsara Talkies’, in which she is the heroine. She keeps asking everyone, ‘Are you my fan?’ So, the fear among the actors is whether her fans might eventually disown her.”

The upcoming horror-comedy series brings together ancient folklore, haunted mysteries and adventure. The show also features stars Asha Negi as Ali and Vishal Vashishtha as Baba.

Set against the mysterious world of Central Indian folklore, “Ali Baba Aur 40 Bhoot” follows Alisha “Ali” Nigam, a sharp, science-driven neuropsychology expert, whose search for her missing father pulls her into a world of supernatural mysteries.

The 40-episode series premiered on September 11 on JioHotstar.

Ramandeep became an overnight sensation with his work in Raakh, where he played the soft-spoken pickpocket Rajjo, who gradually descends into one of the show's most unsettling characters.

Raakh is a crime thriller television series starring Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, Akash Makhija, Rakesh Bedi, Ramandeep Yadav, and Aamir Bashir. It was inspired by the Ranga–Billa case; the series depicts the abduction of two siblings and the police investigation into their disappearance.

--IANS

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