India signs MoU with Japanese logistics major to support semiconductor ecosystem

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) The government-backed India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and the NX Group -- the logistics arm of Japan's Nippon Express Group -- have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on logistics and supply chain solutions for India's semiconductor ecosystem, according to a statement on Saturday.

Under the agreement -- which was signed during SEMICON India 2026 -- the two sides will share information and hold discussions on semiconductor-related logistics requirements, logistics infrastructure and supply chain resilience, the statement said.

The collaboration will explore ways to address logistics challenges associated with the semiconductor industry and support the development of a resilient and sustainable semiconductor ecosystem in India.

Moreover, India is expanding its semiconductor manufacturing capabilities and developing a domestic ecosystem linking manufacturers, suppliers, logistics providers and global markets.

Moving specialised equipment, components, and materials across the semiconductor value chain requires specialised logistics and supply chain infrastructure.

At the global chip summit, the Japanese firm showcased end-to-end logistics services covering air and ocean freight, customs clearance, warehousing, domestic transportation, factory delivery, installation support and outbound logistics.

The company said its global semiconductor logistics expertise and network would support the objectives of the government's Semicon 2.0 initiative to develop a resilient semiconductor ecosystem connecting manufacturing facilities, suppliers and global markets.

"The NX Group differentiates itself by providing end-to-end (E2E) logistics solutions that look beyond mere transportation to encompass the entire supply chain," Kobayashi said.

He added that the group would support, from a logistics perspective, the establishment of India's semiconductor ecosystem under the Semicon 2.0 initiative.

India was a strategic growth hub and an important market for its long-term expansion plans, according to the company.

Earlier in September, Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that at least 200 chip design companies have emerged under the ISM 2.0, becoming a ‘game changer’ for building home-grown semiconductor intellectual property (IP).

--IANS

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