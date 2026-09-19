Kareena Kapoor shares ‘Morning View’ featuring Saif Ali Khan from Pataudi Palace ahead of 46th birthday

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday, gave her fans a glimpse of her “Morning View” from Pataudi Palace.

She shared a serene picture featuring her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan.

Taking to her social media account, Kareena shared a picture of Saif seated at a round table on an expansive veranda at the Pataudi Palace, just a few days before her 46th birthday.

Dressed in a white kurta, Saif can be seen sitting quietly resting on his head. Kareena simply captioned the picture, “Morning View”.

The glimpse comes as Kareena is currently in the spotlight for her latest release, Daayra, which hit theatres on September 18.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, the crime thriller is inspired by true events and revolves around two police officers who find themselves on opposing sides of a controversial case.

Earlier, Kareena had opened up about how motherhood influenced her acting. In a recent conversation with the press at the trailer launch of Daayra, she said, “I feel ever since I’ve become a mother, I have also become a better actor. I don’t know why.”

Kareena has also spoken candidly about how motherhood, more than marriage, had changed her as a person.

For the uninitiated, Kareena and Saif tied the knot on October 16, 2012, after dating for a few years. Their romance blossomed while shooting for Tashan in 2007, with Kareena recalling how their long bike rides in Ladakh and Jaisalmer gave them an opportunity to spend time together and bond.

The marriage was Kareena’s first and Saif’s second. Saif had earlier been married to actress Amrita Singh in 1991. The couple, who have two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, divorced in 2004. Saif later married Kareena, and the couple have two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, popularly known as Jeh.

–IANS

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