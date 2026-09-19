Karishma Tanna on embracing her postpartum body: This body made a miracle

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) New mom and actress Karishma Tanna talked about embracing her postpartum body in her latest post on social media.

On Saturday, Karishma took to her official Instagram handle and published a couple of photos of herself flaunting her not-so-perfect postpartum body, which she admitted was a little softer, curvier, and out of shape.

The 'Scoop' actress said that although she is loving all the comments saying that she is already back in shape so soon after giving birth, that is not the case.

Expressing herself, Karishma wrote on her official handle, "This is my postpartum body—softer, curvier, out of shape… and I’m embracing every bit of it. To everyone who thinks I’m already back in shape—thank you! I truly appreciate the compliments because, honestly, I love receiving them. But beneath what you see, my body is still going through a lot. (sic)."

She pointed out that her body has undergone a massive transformation in bringing her child into this world and is now healing, which is a slow process.

"I’ve also heard comments like, “Was her pregnancy even real?” The truth is, genetics play a part. I’m naturally tall, strong and leaner—but that doesn’t mean my body hasn’t gone through an enormous transformation. It created life. It carried my baby. It delivered him. And now, it is healing—slowly and beautifully, in its own time. So yes, here is my body—not as proof for anyone, but as a celebration of everything it has endured and achieved. The loose skin, the curves, the extra weight… I wear them all with pride," she went on to add.

Karishma advised all the mothers not to give in to the pressure to return to their pre-pregnancy body and to treat themselves with patience and kindness.

"To every mother whose body has changed: don’t let the world rush you, judge you or shame you. We don’t owe anyone a “comeback.” We deserve patience, kindness and immense respect. This body made a miracle. And I’m so proud of her," her post concluded.

Karishma welcomed her son, Ved, with husband Varun Bangera, on July 29 this year.

--IANS

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