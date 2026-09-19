Asian Games: Sports Min Mandaviya meets OCA director, discusses strengthening India’s sporting ties

Nagoya, Sep 19 (IANS) Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya met Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Director General and World Aquatics President Capt. Husain Al-Musallam, on the sidelines of the 20th Asian Games, discussed strengthening sporting cooperation between India and the Asian sporting community.

Mandaviya said the meeting focused on enhancing cooperation between India’s National Sports Federations and their respective Asian federations, as well as exploring ways to further develop aquatic sports in the country.

"Held a meeting with Capt. Husain Al-Musallam, Director General of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and President of World Aquatics, on the sidelines of the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Nagoya, Japan," Mandaviya wrote on X.

"We discussed strengthening cooperation between India’s National Sports Federations and their respective Asian federations and explored ways to further develop aquatic sports in India, with a focus on grassroots participation and nurturing young talent," he added.

The discussions also centred on grassroots participation and creating pathways to nurture young talent in aquatic disciplines.

"OCA welcomed India’s readiness to host various Asian-level championships, reflecting our shared commitment to strengthening sporting cooperation and development across the continent," he wrote.

Mandaviya is in Nagoya for the Asian Games, where India is competing across multiple sporting disciplines. The Games bring together athletes from across the continent and are scheduled to officially open at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium on Saturday.

The Union Minister also attended the official welcome reception for the Asian Games along with Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha.

Sharing his experience from the event, Mandaviya said, “Experiencing Japan’s Gracious Hospitality and Rich Culture! Yesterday, I had the honour of attending the Opening Ceremony of the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 and participating in Kagami-biraki, a traditional Japanese celebration. Grateful for the warm reception and gracious hospitality.”

“It was also a delight to reconnect with friends from the Asian and global sporting community. Heartening to see how excited everybody is about India’s sporting progress and its future,” he added.

Meanwhile, OCA President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani chaired the 110th OCA Executive Board meeting in Nagoya ahead of the Asian Games.

The meeting reviewed preparations for upcoming OCA events, including the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games Riyadh 2026, the Asian Beach Games Cebu 2028 and the Asian Winter Games Almaty 2029.

--IANS

sds/vi