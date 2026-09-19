Akansha Ranjan celebrates 33rd birthday with ‘loves of her life’ Alia Bhatt, KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor celebrated her 33rd birthday with close friends in Mumbai.

She gave her fans a glimpse of the intimate celebration attended by actress Alia Bhatt and cricketer KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty among others.

Akansha took to her social media account to share a series of pictures from her birthday celebration in Mumbai.

In one of the pictures, the birthday girl is seen posing with her eyes closed and her hand under her chin, while in another she is seen sharing a warm moment with actress Alia Bhatt and a friend.

The carousel also features Akansha posing with her girl gang, enjoying her birthday cake and sharing a candid moment with KL Rahul as he feeds her a piece of cake.

In another group photograph, Akansha is surrounded by her close friends including Athiya Shetty as they pose together at the restaurant.

Sharing the pictures, Akansha wrote, “brought in my birthday with the loves of my life (many of whom are missing from these photos?!), at literally one of the coolest places in bombay eating the best food, sipping the fanciest drinks, and having the time of our lives … life is good happy birthday to me.”

The celebration comes a day after Akansha's birthday as she was born on September 18, 1993.

For the uninitiated, Alia and Akansha share a long-standing friendship. Alia was also among the film fraternity friends who celebrated Akansha's wedding in July, this year.

Akansha married filmmaker Sharan Sharma in an intimate Mumbai ceremony on July 11, 2026.

Alia was seen in happy tears as she read out a letter written by herself to her childhood bestie Akanksha on her special day.

On the professional front, Akansha has also been part of the Hindi film and OTT projects. She made her acting debut with Guilty in 2020 and also appeared in projects including Ray, Monica, O My Darling and Gram Chikitsalay.

–IANS

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