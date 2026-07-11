Abhishek Malhan says ‘Naa Pushde’ showcases a new side of him

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Actor and YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, who features in the music video of ‘Naa Pushde’, has said that the song will showcase a new side of him to his admirers.

The song is crooned by Saivi Fareed, with lyrics and composition by Deep Klair and Harsh Nussi. It gives a glimpse into the innocence and playfulness of young love, the extent that lovers go through to catch a glimpse of their partner and the thrill it brings to their romance.

Talking about the song, Abhishek said, “The freshness of the song and Saivi’s voice just instantly connected to me, and the vision of Anshul Garg and our director Satti dhillon gave me a chance to do something new and exciting. The audience has seen me as this happy-go-lucky and playful guy until now, but with Naa Pushde, they get to see a new romantic side of me. And thanks to Avneet, the chemistry between us came out quite organically. To be Desi Music Factory’s first song in four years just adds to the excitement”.

The track also features Avneet Kaur with Rakhi Sawant and Sunil Pal giving a comical touch through the innovative concept. The chemistry between Abhishek and Avneet Kaur towards the end of the teaser, made the audience eager to watch the full song

Resonating with the sentiment, Avneet Kaur says getting to bring out her Punjabi heritage on screen made the experience of Naa Pushde all the more special.

She said, “While the romantic track with Abhishek was so sweet to act out, I was so excited to get a chance to do Gidda in the video. Being a Punjabi, it felt like an honour to be able to do that on screen and it was so fun to do. Thanks to Anshul sir for trusting us for allowing us to be the faces of their first music video in four years for Desi Music Factory”.

The song has been released under the label of Desi Music Factory.

--IANS

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