June 18, 2026 9:37 AM हिंदी

Abhishek Kumar: When expectations are very high, people have fixed idea of what you should do

Abhishek Kumar: When expectations are very high, people have fixed idea of what you should do

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Television actor Abhishek Kumar, who is currently seen in ‘Ishq Dum Aur Idli Rasam’, shared that the journey in the show for him was far from easy and added that when expectations are very high, people have a fixed idea of what one should do.

For Abhishek, the challenge was to memorise the long names of dishes and delivering them naturally on screen.

Speaking about the experience, Abhishek shares, “One of the toughest parts for me wasn't the regular dialogues, they came quite easily. The real challenge was remembering all the dish names, especially the English ones.”

He added: “I would start studying them from the morning itself so that when the scene came up, I could recall them effortlessly and deliver them in a smooth flow. I always made sure I was prepared for those moments. But honestly, becoming an actor has always been my dream. Since childhood, I've wanted to be an actor.”

Abhishek also shared that the audience’s expectations or rather the lack of them, worked in his favor.

“I'm glad people didn't expect this from me, which is why they're really surprised. When expectations are very high, people often have a fixed idea of what you should do.”

“But in my case, people knew me as someone who makes them laugh, so when they saw me handling a serious character, they were genuinely amazed. For me, that became a huge advantage,” he says.

Set against the backdrop of a heritage South Indian restaurant, the show centers on the character Meera Nair, a warm and instinctive head chef who carries on her late father’s philosophy that food is service, not spectacle. Her life takes an unexpected turn when Arjun Thakur, portrayed by Abhishek Kumar, enters her kitchen as a global chef-investor determined to revive the family restaurant.

'Ishk Dum Aur Idli Rasam', which also stars Shiny Doshi, is produced by Balaji Studios, and it is streaming on Balaji Telefilms' YouTube Channel.

--IANS

dc/

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