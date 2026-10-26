Abhishek Bajaj on turning singer with ‘Sherdil’: It was about bringing a vision to life

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Bajaj decided to try his hand at singing with his latest project, ‘Sherdil’: Talking about it, he said that it was not just about making a music video for him, but bringing a vision to life.

Abhishek has been involved in every aspect of the project, from direction to cast, to singer, to musicians.

Sharing the vision behind 'Sherdil', Abhishek said, “For me, Sherdil was never just about making a music video. It was about bringing a vision to life that had been in my mind for a long time. I’ve been approached by several music labels for music videos, but I never wanted to do something just for the sake of it."

"I wanted to create something of my own, something that would offer audiences a different visual treat and experience," he added.

Abhishek came up with the idea for 'Sherdil' after he met Producer Prateek Sharma, Parth Shah and Chakir Hussain, who expressed their interest in doing a music video.

After an intensive process, Abhishek was finally able to bring 'Sherdil' to life.

“The vision was to create an action musical experience that brings together poetry, action and a love story in a way we don’t often see in Indian music videos. The title reflects the central conflict that drives the character: the coexistence of a fearless warrior and a passionate lover", she said.

The producers added, “The title Sherdil felt right because it captures the entire essence of the story in a single word. ‘Sher’ means lion, and ‘dil’ means heart. Together, they represent a man who has the courage and ferocity of a lion but is also driven by the emotions of his heart."

Featuring Abhishek Bajaj and Payal Rajput, 'Sher Dil' has been crooned by Abhishek Bajaj, along with Hashmat Sultana Khan. The music for the song has been provided by Vivek Kar.

Produced by Prateek Sharma, Parth Shah and Chakir Hussain (The LSD music label), 'Sher Dil' reached music lovers on Monday.

--IANS

pm/