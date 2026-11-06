Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai make romantic public appearance after years, squash marital trouble rumours

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Bollywood star couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again put their relationship in the spotlight as the couple made a rare and romantic public appearance together.

The couple gave their fans a glimpse of their bond amid long-running speculation about trouble in their marriage.

The couple was spotted together at designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party and appeared much in love in each other’s company as they posed for the paparazzi. Abhishek, dressed in a black kurta set, stood beside Aishwarya, who looked elegant in a vibrant red traditional outfit with golden detailing.

In a video captured by IANS, the two were seen subtly interacting with each other while posing. Aishwarya appeared to look at Abhishek affectionately and later rested her head on his chest as they posed for the cameras. Abhishek, meanwhile, had his fingers intertwined in hers throughout.

The couple’s loved-up appearance comes amid years of speculation about their marriage. Their relatively few joint public appearances had repeatedly triggered rumours of a possible separation. Abhishek also previously dismissed divorce speculation as “malicious and incorrect”.

This time around their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan was not seen accompanying them. Aaradhya has frequently been by Aishwarya’s side during public appearances.

Talking about Abhishek and Aishwarya’s love story, it goes back to their early collaborations. They first met professionally during a photoshoot for Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke in 1999 and then worked together in Kuch Naa Kaho.

Their friendship eventually turned into romance while working together on Umrao Jaan and Dhoom 2. Abhishek has said that things became serious between them during Umrao Jaan.

The couple also appeared together in Mani Ratnam’s Guru in 2007. Abhishek eventually proposed to Aishwarya on a hotel balcony in New York while promoting the film. The two tied the knot on April 20, 2007, in a private ceremony in Mumbai.

They welcomed their daughter Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.

–IANS

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