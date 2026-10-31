Abhijeet Bhattacharya misses his mother on his birthday, recalls her making Bengali feast for him

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya celebrated his birthday by remembering his mother and the special traditions she followed on his special day.

The singer took to his social media to share a glimpse of his birthday celebrations, which featured traditional Bengali delicacies, a garland and a lamp. Alongside the video, he wrote, "Payesh, kheer, paanch bhaja, diya, haar mala & janmdin."

In the video, Abhijeet is seen wearing a garland of yellow marigold flowers as he enjoys the traditional preparations. While celebrating his special day, the singer recalled how his mother would make elaborate arrangements for his birthday every year.

Talking about the rituals, Abhijeet said, "Happy birthday to me. My mother used to make me eat rice, make me wear a necklace, light a lamp and also apply sandalwood paste. And five fritters, yes, five fritters, and puri and everything, I mean, well cooked."

He further added that he wanted to continue the tradition just as his mother did. "So, just like my mother, I am going to eat five fritters," he said.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who turned 68 on October 30, was born on October 30, 1958, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, into a Bengali family.

He moved to Mumbai in the early 1980s to pursue his dream of becoming a playback singer and made his Hindi film playback debut with Dev Anand's Anand Aur Anand in 1984, under the music direction of R.D. Burman, singing "Waadon Ki Shaam Aayi, Yaaron Ke Naam Aayi".

It was the 1990 film Baaghi that proved to be his breakthrough, with songs such as "Ek Chanchal Shokh Haseena", "Chandni Raat Hai" and "Har Kasam Se Badi Hai" that brought him popularity.

During the 1990s, Abhijeet particularly identified with Shah Rukh Khan, with his voice considered a perfect fit for the superstar.

The singer delivered many memorable numbers picturised on Shah Rukh, including "Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon", "Chaand Taare" and "Badi Mushkil Hai" from Yes Boss, "Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main" from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, "Woh Ladki Jo" from Baadshah, "I Am the Best" from Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and "Tauba Tumhare Ishare" from Chalte Chalte.

Abhijeet enjoyed many other chartbusters, including "Ole Ole" from Yeh Dillagi, "Wada Raha Sanam" from Khiladi, "Shaher Ki Ladki" from Rakshak, "Tan Tana Tan Tan Tara" from Judwaa, "Jhanjhriya" from Krishna and "Suno Na Suno Na" from Chalte Chalte.

–IANS

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