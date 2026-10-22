October 22, 2026 8:23 PM हिंदी

Aasif Khan's wife reveals actor suffered major heart attack, calls out Qazi Touqeer for mocking him

Aasif Khan's wife reveals actor suffered major heart attack, calls out Qazi Touqeer for mocking him

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Wife of actor and 'Bigg Boss 20' contestant Aasif Khan penned a heartfelt note shedding light on his health condition after co-contestant Qazi Touqeer mimicked a heart attack in the middle of an argument during a recent episode of the reality show.

She penned on social media on Thursday, "Yes, Aasif had a heart attack. A massive one. At just 34. It breaks my heart that I now have to share his medical reports just to prove what he went through was real. I never imagined something so personal would have to be made public for people to believe him. (sic)"

She clarified that when Aasif initially said it was GERD and not a heart attack, it was out of fear, as he was worried that a serious health condition would cost him work.

"In an industry where opportunities are uncertain, especially without backing, that fear was real", she further wrote.

Recalling the challenging time when Aasif was in the ICU, she shared, "I will never forget being told his main coronary artery was completely blocked, the ICU, the stent, or holding my husband as he cried, afraid of losing the future he had dreamed of. Aasif had already lost his father to a heart attack as a child. Surviving one himself brought back that heartbreak and the fear of leaving his own family behind."

Expressing disappointment that Aasif's health was turned into a joke, she added, "This has gone beyond criticism. We have faced vile abuse, death threats against Aasif and rape threats against our family. Nothing can justify this."

"Bigg Boss is an entertainment reality show. When did entertainment become an excuse for cruelty? When did disagreements become a reason to threaten someone’s life or target their family?", concluded the post.

For those who do not know, after Qazi performed his signature step, Aasif called it boring and asked him to act like a monkey. The argument got serious after Qazi pretended to have a heart attack, upsetting Aasif.

--IANS

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