Aashka Goradia says holding her four-month-old baby boy is like ‘holding the whole world’

Mumbai, September 2 (IANS) Actress and entrepreneur Aashka Goradia is currently cherishing the joys of motherhood as she celebrates four months of her younger son, Richard Theodore Goble.

Aashka took to her social media account to share an adorable picture with her baby boy, whom she welcomed with husband Brent Goble in May this year.

In the picture, the actress can be seen lovingly holding the little one close to her as he sleeps peacefully in her arms.

Sharing the picture, Aashka wrote, “This gorgeous fella is 4 months - Holding you is holding the whole world” and described her son as a “GIFT OF GOD”.

For the uninitiated, Aashka and Brent welcomed their second son, Richard Theodore Goble, on May 1, 2026.

Announcing his arrival, the actress had shared an intimate family picture without revealing the newborn's face and written, “Coming into our hearts on 1 May, 2026. We announce, Richard Theodore Goble. Once again, we have renewed and unshakable faith in God’s Divine Plan and gratitude for all the gifts we have been given. And with another son, comes a new bond of brotherhood for William Alexander. Two boys…oh the adventures that await.”

The couple's elder son, William Alexander Goble, was born in October 2023. Aashka had announced her second pregnancy in December last year, coinciding with the couple's eighth wedding anniversary.

She had written, “On our 8th wedding anniversary!! The best news to share with you all on our special day!! Life with Alexander is going to get more and more exciting... another BEACH BABY! Send us your love and blessings, as always!”

Talking about Aashka and Brent, the couple tied the knot in 2017 in both Christian and Hindu ceremonies. While Aashka is known for her work in television shows such as Kkusum, Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Naagin, she has in recent years shifted her focus towards entrepreneurship and family life.

–IANS

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