Aashiesh Sharrma on the evolution of television: It has come full circle

Mumbai, May 02 (IANS) Television actor Aashiesh Sharrma shared his views on the evolution of the television industry during an exclusive conversation with IANS.

He pointed out that just like before, television is moving back towards finite storytelling formats, as the audience today prefers limited series.

Aashiesh further said that this change will play a crucial role in helping boost more meaningful content in the future.

He was asked, "How do you see the evolution of television today?"

To this, he shared, "Television has come full circle. Earlier, we had finite storytelling formats, and now we are returning to that structure. Audiences today prefer limited series with a clear beginning and end. This shift is encouraging better storytelling and more meaningful content."

Work-wise, Ashiesh plays a transgender person in the recently released drama, "Khejri".

During the interaction, he revealed what drew him towards the project.

Explaining his reasons, he said, "The first reason I chose Khejri was that it is based on a short story. My father had given me that story to read, and it stayed with me for many years. The story, titled Sanjha, deeply reflected the truth and emotions of society."

"What truly stood out was that stories about trans individuals are usually told from a very subjective lens. This was the first time I encountered a narrative that felt like a pure human journey. It was not influenced by conditioning or external perspectives. It was open, honest, and deeply personal," he went on to add.

Aashiesh shared that when he first read the script, he immediately felt a strong urge to bring it to life on screen.

"Instinctively, both the story and the character connected with me. This is not just the story of one trans person; it is a universal story about identity and belonging. Every individual struggles to find their place in society, and this narrative captures that journey beautifully," he concluded.

--IANS

pm/