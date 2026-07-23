AAP’s fresh attack on Congress ecosystem over ‘weakening’ CJP-led student stir

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Amid the emerging rift between the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress regarding the student protests led by the CJP in the national capital, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj accused the grand old party of initiating a 'parallel movement' orchestrated by Rahul Gandhi to weaken the CJP's protest and to belittle it by disseminating videos from Jantar Mantar while attempting to portray itself as a 'sympathiser'.

Mocking the Congress ecosystem of reel makers, influencers, trolls, Bhardwaj pointed questions at their role and objectivity and claimed that they were “so confused” that the entire mass mobilisation by Congress under Rahul Gandhi turned out to be a damp squib and has now returned to “Phase 1” from where it all started.

He said that the Congress party’s sole intention was to abuse and taunt the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and its founder Abhijeet Dipke, dismiss its protest as a “social media bubble” and then organise ‘concert-like events’ to project Rahul Gandhi as a "hero".

He said that thousands of young students reached Jantar Mantar to support CJP’s protest, but the Congress party, instead of rallying behind it, chose to find an alternative venue outside the Prime Minister's residence, hoping to capitalise on their anger and build a parallel movement.

AAP has already accused Congress and BJP of ‘jugalbandi’ in taking the sheen off the CJP protest and hijacking the protest, reasoning that the CJP faced stiff resistance from the government, but the Gandhis were allowed to sit-in outside the PM’s residence.

The fresh escalation by AAP’s Delhi chief comes on the back of Sonam Wangchuk’s wife calling out Rahul Gandhi-led stir as ‘insincere and opportunist’, cautioning that now India’s youth can’t be fooled.

“The protest outside the PM’s residence lacked sincerity. It would have been meaningful had it happened at Jantar Mantar. This is an awakened India; the public can’t be fooled by anyone,” Gitanjali Angmo, Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, said on a TV debate.

What triggered the fresh onslaught from AAP's Delhi unit chief was a comment from a noted Congress social media influencer who insinuated that Sonam Wangchuk and his wife are 'agents' of RSS and were batting for the Sangh.

As Bhardwaj slammed the Cong ecosystem for ‘derailing and destabilising’ the students’ stir, he also received a counter, with the latter asking him to abandon the AAP and join the Congress party, as he was a ‘sensible man’.

--IANS

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