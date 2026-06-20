Aamir Khan praised by 'Sitaare Zameen Par' director as film turns 1: You are an addiction

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) As Aamir Khan's sports drama "Sitaare Zameen Par" completed one year of release on Saturday, the director of the movie, R. S. Prasanna, showered praises on Mr Perfectionist through his latest social media post.

Lauding Aamir, the filmmaker called him a brilliant actor and a complete support system. R. S. Prasanna said that working with Aamir is an addition for sure.

Uploading a picture with the 'Laagan' actor on his official handle, the director added the text, "An extraordinary 5 year journey with one of the most brilliant and loving Stars, Actors, Producers and Support Systems. Thanks for everything Sir. You are an addiction for sure :) (sic)."

Made under the direction of R. S. Prasanna, the story of "Sitaare Zameen Par" has been written by Divy Nidhi Sharma.

Backed by Aamir and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the movie is a spiritual successor to Aamir's 2007 film "Taare Zameen Par". It is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film "Champions".

"Sitaare Zameen Par" shares the journey of a suspended basketball coach, Gulshan Arora (Played by Aamir Khan), who is asked to do community service as a punishment by helping a team of players with disabilities prepare for a tournament.

With Genelia Deshmukh as the leading lady, "Sitaare Zameen Par" featured ten newcomers - Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

The technical crew of the drama includes G. Srinivas Reddy as the cinematographer, Charu Shree Roy as the editor and Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy as the composers.

Talking about Aamir's personal life, he will soon be tying the knot for the third time with his ladylove, Gauri Spratt.

If the sources are to be believed, the lovebirds will be taking the plunge on July 5 this year in a simple registered ceremony at home with their family members and a handful of close friends in attendance.

--IANS

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