Aamir Khan on production ‘Silkyara 41’: Story of courage, resilience, humanity in the face of impossible odds

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s production banner has joined hands with Mind Blowing Films and Kabir Khan Films for an upcoming feature film inspired by the rescue mission at the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarakhand christened “Silkyara 41.”

The film is based on the remarkable role played by internationally renowned tunnelling expert, and local Victorian hero , Arnold Dix.

"It gives us great pleasure to announce this landmark collaboration between Mind Blowing Films and Aamir Khan Productions. The story of the Silkyara Tunnel rescue moved me deeply. It is a story of courage, resilience, ingenuity and humanity in the face of impossible odds,” said Aamir, Producer and Founder, Aamir Khan Productions.

Written by acclaimed Australian screenwriter Andrew Anastasios and directed by award-winning Indian filmmaker Kabir Khan, the film marks a historic milestone as an collaboration between India and Australia.

Aamir is especially proud to announce it on this day, as India and Australia open a new chapter in their bilateral relationship.

“It feels fitting that today we announce this wonderful film to be created by our two countries and is based on a story that celebrates international cooperation and the triumph of the human spirit," added Aamir.

Kabir Khan said, "The story of the Silkyara Tunnel rescue is one of the most extraordinary human dramas to emerge in recent times. At its heart, it is a story of courage, resilience and the collective determination to overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges.”

Kabir shared that what drew him most to the project was its deeply human dimension.

“The lives that hung in the balance, the families waiting anxiously, and the remarkable individuals who came together to make the rescue possible. I am honoured to bring this inspiring true story to the screen."

Professor Arnold Dix added, "The Silkyara rescue was never about one person. It was about people from different disciplines, cultures and backgrounds coming together with a single purpose - to bring 41 workers home safely. I am honoured that this extraordinary story will be brought to audiences around the world and hope it serves as a reminder of what humanity can achieve when we work together."

Mitu Bhowmick Lange AM , Founder and CEO, Mind Blowing Films, said, "From the moment I learned about the Silkyara rescue, I knew this story belonged on the big screen. It is a story of hope, perseverance and collective determination.”

The Hon Jacinta Allan MP, Premier of Victoria, said “I'm really proud as Premier of Victoria about the existing strong relationship we have between Victoria and India, and further developing that through the creative industries, through co-production partnerships like Silkyara 41.”

“This not only strengthens that relationship, but it tells our shared story to the world, a story that's founded on family, on hard work, on connection to community, on hope, and a love of the film industry.”

The Hon Tony Burke MP, Minister for Home Affairs, Minister for the Arts, said that there is no greater story of Australian and Indian collaboration than Silkyara 41.

“I'm so glad that it's going to be told on the big screen.”

Further details regarding the cast, production partners and release timeline will be announced in due course of time.

--IANS

dc/