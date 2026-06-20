Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Paul Blackthorne relive ‘Lagaan’ days with dialogue rehearsals after 25 years

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was joined by names such as Gracy Singh, Paul Blackthorne, and Ashutosh Gowrikar, among others, who took a trip down memory lane as they reunited to rehearse the iconic dialogues from their 2001 film “Lagaan”, 25 years after its release.

Aamir, Gracy, Paul and Gowarikar were joined by actors Raj Zutshi and Daya Shankar Pandey for the reading.

Aamir could be seen mouthing the lines: “Maafi chahate hai Rajaji hum yahaan apse milne ke vaaste aaye the inka yeh thuk-thuk sadiyal bhadda sa khel nahi. Hamra dard jaanat to dur… Woh gora Bhure par haath chor diya.”

Paul is then heard saying in Hindi: “Tumne jo kaha humein woh pasand nahi aaya” and “Teen guna Lagaan dena padhega”

The video shared on Aamir Khan Productions’ Instagram page was captioned: “Even 25 years later the answer remains the same: Sharat Manzoor Hai Catch the full video on youtube on Aamir Khan Talkies.”

“Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India”, is an epic period sports drama, which also stars British actor Rachel Shelley.

As per the given synopsis, the film was set during the late Victorian period of British colonial rule in India in 1893.

It traces the story of the inhabitants of a village in Central India, who, burdened by high taxes and several years of drought, are challenged by an arrogant British Indian Army officer to a game of cricket as a wager to avoid paying the taxes they owe.

Lagaan clashed with Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in 2001 on the day of release at the box-office. It was the third, and as of 2025 the last, Indian film to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film after Mother India and Salaam Bombay!

--IANS

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