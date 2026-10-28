'A true champion, an inspiration’: PCI mourns Neeraj Yadav’s death

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) on Wednesday mourned the death of three-time Asian Para Games gold medallist Neeraj Yadav, remembering him as a champion whose achievements brought immense pride and glory to the country.

In a condolence message shared on social media handles, the PCI expressed deep sorrow over the para-athlete’s demise and said his contribution to Indian para sports and legacy as a champion would always be remembered.

“A true champion, an inspiration, and a symbol of determination, Neeraj Yadav brought immense pride and glory to the nation through his remarkable achievements in para sports,” the PCI posted on Instagram. “His contribution to Indian para sports and his legacy as a champion will forever be remembered. His passing is an immense loss to the entire para-sports fraternity,” it added.

The committee also extended its heartfelt condolences to Yadav’s family, friends, fellow athletes, and loved ones during this difficult time. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, fellow athletes, and loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace," PCI said.

Yadav, 42, allegedly died by suicide inside his car in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur area late on Tuesday night, police said. He was taken to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

According to the officials, Jafrabad Police Station received information from the hospital about a person who had been brought to its emergency department and was declared dead. An investigation has been initiated under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and further inquiry into the circumstances of his death is underway.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Yadav was among India’s accomplished para-athletes. Diagnosed with polio at the age of seven, he used a wheelchair and initially played wheelchair tennis for around seven years before taking up athletics in 2015.

He announced himself at the 2015 Delhi State Athletics Meet, winning gold medals in shot put, javelin throw and discus throw. The following year, he won silver medals in the men’s shot put and discus F55 events at the Fazza Grand Prix.

Yadav rose to prominence at the 2018 Asian Para Games, where he won gold in the men’s javelin throw F55 event with an Asian record of 29.84 metres.

At the 2022 Asian Para Games, held in Hangzhou in October 2023, he secured two gold medals, winning the discus throw in the F54/55/56 class and the javelin throw in the men’s F55 category.

He also won gold at the Marrakech Para Athletics Grand Prix in Morocco in 2022, setting a new Indian national record in the process.

--IANS

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