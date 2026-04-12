'A sad day for music lovers across the world’: Sachin-Virat mourn the passing of Asha Bhosle

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) India’s leading cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli joined the nation in mourning the passing of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who died at the age of 92 in Mumbai on Sunday.

The singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday. Ashish Shelar, the Culture Minister of Maharashtra, made the announcement outside the hospital. Her last rites will be held at Shivaji Park on Monday at 4:00 pm.

Sachin, who shared a great bond with Asha Bhosle, wrote an emotional message on social media and also said that he will always remember the Padma Vibhushan awardee through her songs.

"A deeply sad day for India, and for music lovers across the world. For us, Asha Tai was family. Today, words feel too small for the loss we feel. One moment the heart falls silent, and the next, it drifts through the countless melodies she gifted all of us," Sachin wrote on X.

"It feels as though time itself has paused. Yet through her eternal songs, she will remain timeless forever. Thank you, Tai, for filling our lives with warmth, grace, and unforgettable music. We will miss you beyond words, Asha Tai," He added.

While India's charismatic batter, Virat, who is currently representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2026, shared an Instagram story and wrote, "Rest in peace, Asha Bhosle Ji. Your voice touched millions and will live on forever in our hearts. Om Shanti."

Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir shared a photo of Asha Bhosle on X and wrote, "Saddened by the demise of legendary Asha Bhosle Ji. Her elegance and incomparable talent will always remain in our memories!

Asha Bhosle, one of the most influential singers of her era, debuted with a playback for the 1943 Marathi film ‘Majha Bal’. She is renowned for her performances in notable songs such as ‘Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko’, ‘Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani’, ‘Kya Ghazab Karte Ho Ji’, ‘O Haseena Zulfonwale Jane Jahan’, and ‘Ye Ladka Hai Allah Kaisa Hai Diwana’. In addition to Hindi, she has sung in approximately 20 Indian and international languages.

In 2006, Asha Bhosle revealed that she has nearly 12,000 songs to her name. Over her decades-long career, she collaborated with renowned music composers like Shankar-Jaikishan, RD Burman, OP Nayyar, Ilaiyaraaja, Bappi Lahiri, and AR Rahman. Throughout her career, she has received numerous awards for many of her standout songs. In 2000, she was honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and in 2000, she received the Padma Vibhushan.

--IANS

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