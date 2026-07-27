Krystle D’Souza gets ‘caught between posing and pausing’ as she explores the Netherlands

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actress Krystle D’Souza took to social media to share glimpses from her vacation in the Netherlands.

Sharing a series of pictures from her trip, the ‘Chehre’ actress captured scenic views and candid moments from her holiday. The pictures captured Krystle soaking in the scenic beauty of Castricum as she enjoyed a much-needed break from her busy schedule. For the caption, the actress simply wrote, “Caught between posing and pausing.” In the images, the ‘Dhurandhar’ actress could be seen striking different poses for the camera. Dressed in a stylish co-ord set, Krystle amped up her fashion game with chic sunglasses, a white purse, and earrings.

One of the images captured Krystle posing alongside her girl gang, while other pictures showcased the scenic views of the place.

A few days ago, the actress had shared stunning pictures in a blue dress as she posed against the beautiful backdrop of Oudegracht in the Netherlands. “If lost, you can find me wherever the vibes are waterfront,” she wrote in the caption.

Krystle D’Souza had also shared glimpses of her unforgettable experience at Awakenings 2026 on July 14. Calling the music festival a “core memory,” she revealed that the event had exceeded her expectations and had become even more special as she enjoyed it with her close friends. She had also shared that the celebration of music, fun, and memories had set a new benchmark for her future festival experiences.

On the professional front, Krystle D’Souza recently featured alongside Ayesha Khan in the song “Shararat” from “Dhurandhar.” Speaking about her role, she had revealed that what began as a small role in the film eventually turned into a significant milestone in her career.

“To be honest, this feels like a dream. Just sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan is a huge deal for me. I didn’t know how much footage or screen time I would get in the song, but I still said yes because I heard that the film had such a strong ensemble cast with so many incredible actors. I wanted to be a part of it in any capacity, even if it was a small one. I’m truly happy that what began as a small opportunity turned into something really big for me,” shared Krystle.

--IANS

ps/