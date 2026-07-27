Apoorva Makhija gets irritated over Ram Kapoor's repeated kisses to Shreya Kalra in 'Lock Upp': I'm getting angry

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) The recent episode of reality show, 'Lock Upp' Season 2 saw contestant and influencer Apoorva Makhija expressing her annoyance over Ram Kapoor's repeated kisses for fellow contestant Shreya Kalra during tasks.

During a 'Truth or Lie' challenge, Apoorva was given the secret task of verifying Ram Kapoor's and Varun Yadav aka Laila's answers

As both the contestants answered a series of questions, she had to secretly signal to the camera whether she believed they were telling the truth or lying.

One of the questions posed to Ram Kapoor was whether Shreya Kalra gets irritated because he keeps kissing her. Ram replied in the affirmative, and Apoorva also signalled to the camera that she believed his answer was true.

Amidst the task, in a short and quick conversation, Shreya spoke to Apoorva about the incident, revealing that Ram often kissed her on the cheeks and forehead during tasks. She added that after doing so, he would suddenly flip in the situation, which left her feeling irritated.

Shilpa Shinde, elaborating further, recalled how Ram had kissed Shreya on her forehead and cheeks during one of the tasks.

Hearing this, Apoorva appeared visibly annoyed and remarked, "Bhai yeh kiss kyun karte rehte hain? Mujhe gussa aa raha hai.” (Why does he keep kissing? I'm getting angry)

The moment comes a week after Ram Kapoor was seen kissing Shreya Kalra on the cheek following a task. Post the episode, it drew criticism from viewers, who trolled the actor for repeatedly getting physically close to Shreya and other female contestants.

In another conversation on the show recently, Ram was also seen kissing Akanksha Chamola on her hand during a conversation with her.

He was also trolled recently when Apoorva asked him what would be the first thing he would like to do after the show. Responding candidly, the actor said he would want to "make love" to his wife, Gautami Kapoor.

–IANS

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