July 27, 2026 12:02 PM हिंदी

Apoorva Makhija gets irritated over Ram Kapoor's repeated kisses to Shreya Kalra in 'Lock Upp': I'm getting angry

Apoorva Makhija gets irritated over Ram Kapoor's repeated kisses to Shreya Kalra in 'Lock Upp': I'm getting angry

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) The recent episode of reality show, 'Lock Upp' Season 2 saw contestant and influencer Apoorva Makhija expressing her annoyance over Ram Kapoor's repeated kisses for fellow contestant Shreya Kalra during tasks.

During a 'Truth or Lie' challenge, Apoorva was given the secret task of verifying Ram Kapoor's and Varun Yadav aka Laila's answers

As both the contestants answered a series of questions, she had to secretly signal to the camera whether she believed they were telling the truth or lying.

One of the questions posed to Ram Kapoor was whether Shreya Kalra gets irritated because he keeps kissing her. Ram replied in the affirmative, and Apoorva also signalled to the camera that she believed his answer was true.

Amidst the task, in a short and quick conversation, Shreya spoke to Apoorva about the incident, revealing that Ram often kissed her on the cheeks and forehead during tasks. She added that after doing so, he would suddenly flip in the situation, which left her feeling irritated.

Shilpa Shinde, elaborating further, recalled how Ram had kissed Shreya on her forehead and cheeks during one of the tasks.

Hearing this, Apoorva appeared visibly annoyed and remarked, "Bhai yeh kiss kyun karte rehte hain? Mujhe gussa aa raha hai.” (Why does he keep kissing? I'm getting angry)

The moment comes a week after Ram Kapoor was seen kissing Shreya Kalra on the cheek following a task. Post the episode, it drew criticism from viewers, who trolled the actor for repeatedly getting physically close to Shreya and other female contestants.

In another conversation on the show recently, Ram was also seen kissing Akanksha Chamola on her hand during a conversation with her.

He was also trolled recently when Apoorva asked him what would be the first thing he would like to do after the show. Responding candidly, the actor said he would want to "make love" to his wife, Gautami Kapoor.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

India doubles down on hepatitis prevention drive with free testing, integrated services

India doubles down on hepatitis prevention drive with free testing, integrated services

'That’s when I decided…': Rahane's reveals how father's quiet sacrifice shaped his journey

'That’s when I decided…': Rahane's reveals how father's quiet sacrifice shaped his journey

realme P series emerges as Flipkart's best-selling smartphone series, driving strong market share growth despite industry slowdown

realme P series emerge Flipkart's best-selling smartphone series, drive strong growth despite industry slowdown

Bangladesh: Awami League alleges ‘systematic targeting’ of student wing members

Bangladesh: Awami League alleges ‘systematic targeting’ of student wing members

Krystle D’Souza gets ‘caught between posing and pausing’ as she explores the Netherlands

Krystle D’Souza gets ‘caught between posing and pausing’ as she explores the Netherlands

John Cena talks about his two hair transplants: Totally changed my life

John Cena talks about his two hair transplants: Totally changed my life

Apoorva Makhija gets irritated over Ram Kapoor's repeated kisses to Shreya Kalra in 'Lock Upp': I'm getting angry

Apoorva Makhija gets irritated over Ram Kapoor's repeated kisses to Shreya Kalra in 'Lock Upp': I'm getting angry

'Playing in Australia, NZ, England will hone our skills', says Bangladesh skipper Nigar

'Playing in Australia, NZ, England will hone our skills', says Bangladesh skipper Nigar

A result of discipline and commitment: Rajnath Singh, Mandaviya hail Indian weightlifters' medal show at CWG 2026

A result of discipline and commitment: Rajnath Singh, Mandaviya hail Indian weightlifters' medal show at CWG 2026

Zen Technologies shares tumble over 10 pc after weak Q1 earnings

Zen Technologies shares tumble over 10 pc after weak Q1 earnings