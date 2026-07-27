realme P series emerge Flipkart's best-selling smartphone series, drive strong growth despite industry slowdown

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) realme, the Most Popular Smartphone Brand among Youth today announced significant milestones for its P Series, reinforcing its strong comeback in the market space and underscoring the brand's growing momentum in India's highly competitive smartphone market.

Building on its focused product strategy, the realme P Series has delivered outstanding performance on Flipkart, emerging as one of the fastest-growing smartphone lineups in the country.

According to Flipkart data, the P Series became the fastest-growing smartphone lineup on the platform in H1 2026, securing the No. 2 position by market share.

From 1st July 2026 to date the realme P Series is the best-selling smartphone series on Flipkart by sales volume, highlighting strong consumer demand and sustained momentum.

The brand also strengthened its leadership across key price segments on Flipkart during H1 2026. realme ranked No. 1 in the Rs 10,000 – Rs 15,000 segment, while securing Top 3 market share positions in both the Rs 15,000 – Rs 20,000 and Rs 20,000 – Rs 25,000 segments, reflecting the brand's ability to consistently deliver compelling value across multiple consumer segments.

The strong performance of the P Series has also translated into broader market gains. According to Counterpoint Research, while the overall Indian smartphone market declined by 10 per cent in Q2 2026, realme continued to strengthen its position, maintaining a double-digit market share of 10 per cent, up from 9.6 per cent in the same period last year.

The performance underscores the effectiveness of the brand's streamlined product portfolio and sharper resource allocation strategy, enabling realme to outperform the broader market despite challenging industry conditions.

Commenting on the milestone, Francis Wong, Head of Product marketing, realme global said "The success of the P Series marks an important milestone in our e-commerce journey. By simplifying our portfolio and focusing on products that truly resonate with consumers, we've been able to accelerate growth even in a challenging market environment. The strong response from customers validates our strategy and gives us confidence as we prepare for the festive season."

Looking ahead, realme is set to further accelerate its growth trajectory in the second half of 2026. realme plans to significantly increase its brand investments, committing over Rs 10 crore towards mainline co-created campaigns to strengthen consumer engagement, reinforce channel confidence, and maximize momentum ahead of the Diwali festive season.

With sustained investment, a focused product portfolio, and continued consumer demand, realme remains committed to delivering innovative products and driving long-term growth across India's smartphone market.

--IANS

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