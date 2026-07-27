India doubles down on hepatitis prevention drive with free testing, integrated services

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) India is systematically breaking down healthcare barriers to meet its 2030 goal of combating hepatitis by expanding screening, free diagnostics and treatment under the National Viral Hepatitis Control Program, the government said on Monday.

The National Viral Hepatitis Control Program has been integrated with various other national programs to prevent infection, provide free drugs and diagnostics to the infected citizens, an official statement said.

NVHCP, launched in 2018, provides screening and treatment services, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal of combating various viral diseases.

"The key strategies adopted under the NVHCP include preventive, promotive and curative interventions with the focus on awareness generation, increasing access, providing diagnosis and treatment for viral hepatitis to all in need," the statement said,

It covers hepatitis A, B, C, D and E and uses a paperless NVHCP‑MIS portal for patient management and monitoring.

Hepatitis A and E are usually acute, symptomatic and outbreak prone and monitored through Integrated Disease Surveillance Program.

Free diagnostics and drugs are being made available to all in need, for management of hepatitis C and hepatitis B.

Citing 2021 HIV Sentinel Surveillance data, the government said about 0.85 per cent of people tested positive for hepatitis B and 0.29 per cent for hepatitis C — roughly one in 118 and one in 345 people respectively.

The government also supports universal screening of pregnant women for hepatitis B under reproductive and maternal health initiatives.

To ensure 100 per cent hepatitis B birth dose to all newborns and Hepatitis B immunoglobulin (HBIG) to newborns of positive pregnant women, the government supports Universal Immunisation Programme along with hepatitis B birth dose within 24 hours of birth.

The programme also has its toll-free number (1800-11-6666) shared with the NTEP which provides general information about the infection, its prevention, modes of transmission, management and the various service delivery sites strengthened under the program across the country.

—IANS

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